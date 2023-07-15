x

July 15, 2023

“We Need a New, Methodical, Efficient, Modern Syriza,’ Says Achtsioglou

July 15, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[362543] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΚΕΝΤΡΙΚΗΣ ΕΠΙΤΡΟΠΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ / EUROKINISSI)
Effie Achtsioglou while officially submitting her candidacy for the party's leadership. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)

ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance can be reconstructed in the direction of a “new modern left-wing party that can be the core, the center and the main exponent of the democratic and progressive world,” noted Effie Achtsioglou while officially submitting her candidacy for the party’s leadership, during the Central Committee’s two-day assembly meeting that began on Saturday at a central Athens hotel.

“We need a new, methodical, efficient, modern Syriza,” she noted. Achtsioglou had since Wednesday announced that she will run for party leader.

All the candidacies of those who wish to run for the party’s leadership will be submitted officially during the proceedings, while the committee is also expected to approve the roadmap for the process of electing a new party leader, following Alexis Tsipras’ resignation after the June 25 national elections.

The committee is also expected to authorize the party’s political secretariat to take decisions concerning the candidacies for the country’s upcoming municipal elections in October.

Rania Svigou

Meanwhile, the party’s Central Committee Secretary Rania Svigou noted that “we are called here today, with a sense of responsibility, with collective reflection and collective effort, to chart the path that will lead, step-by-step, to what Alexis Tsipras called Syriza’s ‘new wave’.”

She emphasized that ‘new wave’ means “new wave in our leadership, in our behaviors, in the program, policies, and our communication with society. A new wave that will once again raise the party to the level we achieved in previous years and even higher: to being the force that will have the ability, the will, but also the policy and the program to stand against New Democracy, being the main opposition party today, as the Constitution dictates and the vote of the people mandated us to be, and as a government tomorrow.”

Finally, Svigou noted that the Political Secretariat’s proposal to the Central Committee is that the election of the party’s leader be held in the beginning of September.

Stefanos Tzoumakas

Central Committee member Stefanos Tzoumakas also tabled his candidacy for party leader during proceedings on Saturday, saying that “our party needs ideological and political reorganization, organizational expansion and a new plan of action, with positions and initiatives that will mobilize society in a creative fighting attitude, and in pursuit of solutions.”

