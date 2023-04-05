WE LEAD Launches in Greece to Advance the Role of Women in Tech

Society

ATHENS – WE LEAD, a new nonprofit organization founded by Libra Philanthropies, launches in Greece to create a pathway for women to reach leadership positions in technology and business, according to a news release dated April 5. Led by Eleni Aktypi, managing director, the new independently-run organization’s vision is a world where all women – cisgender and transgender – have equal opportunities to enter, grow, and lead in the technology sector, one of the fastest growing sectors in Greece and worldwide.

Several surveys reveal that gender bias in tech is a persistent global problem that perpetuates inequality and limits individual and industry potential. As a result, innovation and progress are stymied, and technology products and services become less inclusive. According to a 2022 survey in Greece of 40 Greek startups, just 19.5% of employees in tech roles (engineering, data and product) and 15.6% of employees in engineering roles were women. Meanwhile, the percentage of women in tech leadership roles is even lower at 12.6%. Additionally, a 2021 survey in the United States discovered that 38% of women in tech plan on quitting their jobs in the near future due to gender discrimination. (Sources: Marathon VC, The Greek Startup Compensation Report 2022 and Gender Inequality Issues in the Technology Industry, 2021.)

WE LEAD was established to put an end to this pattern. The organization’s holistic career development program provides participants the tools and knowledge they need to succeed and lead in business and technology. Additionally, participants receive mentorship, peer support and networking and job opportunities, all tied together with a strong sense of community. WE LEAD is collaborating with experienced learning and skills development partners to design its technical and business skills development programs, which are driven by the needs of the tech ecosystem.

“Technology is continuously transforming the way we live, work, learn and interact with each other. With women making up less than a third of tech sector employees globally, it’s no surprise that we’re experiencing inequality in many facets of life, such as education, the economy, and politics, while new tech tools fail to meet women’s needs successfully,” said Aktypi, who previously served as a senior marketing and communications professional at leading Greek-born startup companies, including Blueground and Dialectica. “At WE LEAD, we strive to not only contribute to women’s growth in tech, but to positively change the industry as a whole in partnership with others in the tech, business, government and nonprofit sectors.”

“Ensuring women not only have a voice at the table but that we are among the leading voices in technology means that society and business are maximizing potential human capital. WE LEAD is leveling the playing field for women, an outcome that is very important to us when it comes to the initiatives we support,” said Jen Clarke, the new executive director of Libra Philanthropies. “With Eleni at the helm, we see great potential for WE LEAD to transform the tech sector in Greece and beyond.”

More information about WE LEAD’s upcoming trainings and events will be available soon. Visit joinwelead.org to learn more about our programs and how to become a partner in support of our mission.

About WE LEAD

WE LEAD is a nonprofit organization founded by Libra Philanthropies in 2023 to create a pathway for women – cisgender and transgender – to reach leadership positions in the technology sector, one of the fastest growing industries in Greece. By offering participants essential business and tech skills development, mentorship, job opportunities and networking, WE LEAD is helping to create equal opportunities for women to shape the future of technology and business in Greece and beyond. Learn more at https://www.joinwelead.org/.

About Libra Philanthropies

Libra Philanthropies is a private independent foundation, launched by Libra Group in 2023, that builds on more than a decade of Libra Group’s social responsibility and philanthropic work. We are driven by the belief that everyone deserves to realize their unique promise. Through a holistic approach to philanthropy, we have created new nonprofits and strengthened existing ones around the world to improve people’s lives and address global and societal challenges in five key areas: economic opportunity, education, health, humanitarian aid, and leadership. More information is available online: https://www.libra.com/libra-philanthropies/.