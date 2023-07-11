x

July 11, 2023

We Have been Disappointed By the Bidens

July 11, 2023
By Vasileios Magalios
Hunter Biden
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

In November, 2020, the American people elected Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. to the presidency of the United States to free us from Donald Trump, his family, his policies, and his scandals, as the Democrats claimed. However, Mr. Biden brought us war in Ukraine, skyrocketing inflation with soaring prices for everyday goods, high interest rates, Everest-level rents, crime rates at their zenith – and the omnipotence of the United States being questioned by many countries around the world.

Unfortunately, these are not the only things. Just in the past few days, more ‘achievements’ of the Biden family have come to light. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, according to a 155-page decision by regional judge Terry Doughty from Monroe, Louisiana, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth.’”

The Journal add that the court ruled “that Biden administration officials’ policing of social-media posts likely violated the First Amendment.”

There are even more embarrassing developments. On Sunday (July 2), the Secret Service found a bag of cocaine in the West Wing of the White House! Of course, they immediately ordered DNA and fingerprint analysis, but what caused a sensation was the President’s reaction to a question related to the matter: he completely ignored it.

On the other hand, rumors are running wild because two days earlier, Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, was at the White House, and everyone knows about his past with drugs.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., who emphasizes that he has six grandchildren, ignores Hunter’s child with Lunden Roberts. According to The New York Times, “Hunter Biden settled a child-support dispute with Lunden Roberts, the mother of his fourth child, on Thursday, ending a yearslong saga that had become tinged with partisan politics.”

Moreover, as revealed by Lunden Roberts’ lawyers to People magazine, “DNA testing has established with scientific certainty that the defendant [Hunter] is the father of the plaintiff’s child.”

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. and the ‘system’ that supports him had been playing the ‘Order and Ethics’ card. What do they have to say now?

A recent poll, the Economist/YouGov survey for the upcoming 2024 elections, shows Republicans with Trump leading at 44%, compared to Democrats with Biden at 40%.

