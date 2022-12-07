x

We Could All Use a More Inclusive Mindset, and a New Website Invites us All on Board

December 7, 2022
By The National Herald
We could all use a more inclusive mindset, and a new website invites us all on board
(Photo via SNF)

ATHENS – A new awareness campaign by Greek nonprofit SKEP – Association of Social Responsibility for Children and Youth calls on all of us, whatever our age, to take a step toward greater social inclusion for people with disabilities.

Its centerpiece is an innovative online disability awareness and accessibility hub, hoponinclusion.com, which aims to help us understand and accept our world. The website, created with support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), aims to encourage greater social integration for people with disabilities and to promote learning that leads towards a more accessible and equal society for all.

It serves as a point of communication, information, education, and promotion of social issues, as well as a hub for the exchange of ideas, knowledge, experiences, and proposals. All of its rich content—blogs, podcasts, awareness-raising videos, accessibility questionnaires, and more—was created by people with and without disabilities, from Greece and abroad. The website features audiovisual material, accessible to people with deafness and hearing impairments, with subtitles, interpretation in Greek Sign Language and transcriptions in both Greek and English.

Visit A Disability Awareness Hub to learn to live together | HoponInclusion.com to learn more.

Source: SNF

