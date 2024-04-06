x

April 6, 2024

Food

We Are What We Eat: Cutting-Edge Technologies and Grandfather’s Traditional Seeds

April 6, 2024
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
Tomatoes. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

Thessaloniki has started to smell like summer! What could be nicer than an outing in nature, to the magnificent Mount Olympus for hiking and picnicking! Being in the mood for contact with nature sparked a huge discussion about organic vs. non-organic foods. Ultimately, which is safer? Which is more nutritious?

The answer certainly is not simple. Organic farming certainly has a lot to offer to humans and the environment, but that doesn’t mean it’s always better than conventional farming. To understand how this can be the case, we need to start from the basics: who ‘names’ and ‘certifies’ cultivation, and how.

Organic farming means that farmers produce raw materials and food with specific methods and processes so as not to burden the environment and humans with fertilizers, pesticides, antibiotics, etc. For this reason, the raw materials are specified with specific certificates on their packaging. In the USA, it is ‘USDA organic’, and in Greece, we have different certifications and bodies.

However, does this organic certification cover all the benefits to our health? Many studies have been conducted on certified organic foods, but there have been scandals as well, without necessarily devaluing their value. Perhaps it strengthens the need for the existence of proper certification methods and agencies.

On the other hand, there are many growers who do not have organic certification, but their foods are clean. Why are they successful? Because they rely on direct marketing to consumers, on the trust they build with their clientele in retail and wholesale, and they benefit from seasonality, and locality.

Therefore, the added value of a product should not necessarily come from its certification, but the person who produces it. The producer ‘listens’ to the consumer and produces accordingly. If they want cheap, they will produce cheap, with whatever impact it has on health and the environment.

And now we come to the point of health in relation to nutrients. With the world population growing, and along with it, the need for greater food production, science provides solutions. In the past, solutions mostly concerned genetic matters, creating the seed that would produce more. But, in order to get a seed that will have the taste, aroma, and perhaps the nutrients that someone desires, why not cultivate it with other cutting edge methods? Now, with so many parameters to address, the science of agriculture has turned to closed systems, with control, such as hydroponics and indoor farming. Can these systems produce ‘cleaner’ foods that are more nutritious? They can, but it depends again on who will produce them and for whom.

Food production is perhaps the greatest economic force in the world, but the good thing is that consumers themselves influence this power and determine where it will be directed. Do you want local, nutritious, seasonal products? Do you want to spend more money on them or on other material goods? ‘And ‘We are what we eat’ is more relevant than ever in the era of Artificial Intelligence!

 * The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

 Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics, MSc in Botany-Biology and MSc in Horticulture & Viticulture.

