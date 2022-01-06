x

January 6, 2022

Watt’s Going On? Subsidies Warm Cypriots to Electric Car Competition

January 6, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Alexandros Zontanos, file)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Alexandros Zontanos, file)

NICOSIA – State subsidies in a competition to buy electric cars and wean off the internal combustion engine vehicle at some point has drawn 4,613 applications by individuals and transportation officials on Cyprus, the government said.

That was in a short period from Dec. 20, 2021-Jan. 3, 2022 to vie for the first round of funding of 8 million euros ($9.05 million) with 3,396 applications coming in a competition for 360 private electric cars, said Kathimerini.

It’s part of the governments plan to gradually make the transition to greener transport and more substainable mobility and cut carbon emissions which contribute to detrimental climate change effects.

The national target is for 25 percent of new car registrations to be for electric vehicles by 2030, rising to 100 percent by 2035 as car manufacturers move toward ending the use of gasoline-powered vehicles.

The assessment of the applications will soon start – no criteria was given how selections would be made – so that the winning applicants can be notified and give them two months to produce proof of purchase, the report said.

 

