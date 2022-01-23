x

January 23, 2022

Washington’s Philotimo One of Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings

January 23, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Platia Feinkost via unsplash.com)
After too many sad stories of restaurants not making it through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been a bevy of others opening and taking a chance that people will return, including Philotimo in Washington, DC.

Nicholas Stefanelli, chef and owner of Michelin-starred Masseria and Officina in the city, took two years – starting before the coronavirus – to put together the concept that will feature regional Greek dishes.

Vogue cited it as one of the most eagerly awaited restaurant ventures with Stefalnelli saying he will have specialities such as politiki (cabbage salad), googges (handmade pasta), and kakkavia (fisherman’s soup) on the menu.

There will be 62 seats and a chef’s counter, a bar, and a table in the kitchen where guests sign up for a chef’s choice menu and his picks will come from inspirations such as Greek mountains and islands.

That means using rosemary and lavender and bringing in wines from small batch makers in Macedonia and products from seaside Peloponnesian villages, featuring world-class olive oil and raw honey.

No date has been set but you can bet Greek-Americans, Hellenophiles, and lovers of Greek food will be there waiting.

 

