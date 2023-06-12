x

June 12, 2023

Washington Post Publisher Fred Ryan Leaves Paper after 9 Years at Helm

June 12, 2023
By Associated Press
Marty Baron, Fred Ryan, Peter Finn, Tom Hamburger
FILE - Washington Post Publisher Fred Ryan, foreground from left, Executive Editor Marty Baron, and National Security Editor Peter Finn, applaud as investigative reporter Tom Hamburger speaks to the newsroom after The Washington Post won two pulitzer prizes, on April 16, 2018, in Washington. Ryan is leaving the newspaper after nine years in charge. Newspaper owner Jeff Bezos announced Ryan’s departure in a memo to staff on Monday. He’ll continue as publisher and CEO for two more months. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Washington Post publisher and chief executive Fred Ryan is leaving the newspaper after nine years in charge.

Newspaper owner Jeff Bezos announced Ryan’s departure in a memo to staff on Monday. He’ll continue as publisher and CEO for two more months. He’ll continue as publisher and CEO for two more months before leaving to lead the Center on Public Civility at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, the newspaper said.

The Post has been aggressive in transitioning to a digital world, but has still suffered from the financial problems of many organizations in the media industry.

FILE – Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on July 22, 2018. Ryan is leaving the newspaper after nine years in charge. Newspaper owner Jeff Bezos announced Ryan’s departure in a memo to staff on Monday. He’ll continue as publisher and CEO for two more months.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Ryan oversaw the appointment of Sally Buzbee — the former Associated Press executive editor — as the Post’s top editor, replacing Marty Baron in 2021.


By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer

