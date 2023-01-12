x

January 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Associations

Washington OXI Day Foundation Supports Ukraine Children’s Book Project

January 12, 2023
By The National Herald
Zelenskyy Washington OXI Foundation
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was honored with the OXI Courage Award on October 27, 2022 and delivered his message from Kyiv. (Photo: Courtesy of the Washington OXI Day Foundation)

WASHINGTON, DC – On January 10, the Washington OXI Day Foundation – which honors each year the world’s most courageous with its OXI Courage Award and cash prize – presented the cash prize of 2022 OXI Courage Award recipient Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Olena Zelenska Foundation children’s book project.

The Zelenska Foundation, whose mission is to “restore the human capital of Ukraine,” recently established the Better Time Stories project for child refugees from Ukraine. This project, as First Lady Zelenska said, “allows parents who have stayed in Ukraine to still read to their children who are far away… [and] give kids a cozy feeling and promote their mental health.” The stories are written by some of Ukraine’s top authors and are designed to help children who have fled from the war to cope with their experience.

According to UNICEF, 4.5 million Ukrainian children have been displaced since Russia invaded Ukraine last February – 2 million of whom are in exile and 2.5 million internally displaced.

Washington OXI Day Foundation Executive Director Mike Manatos presents Courage Award cash prize to Ukraine House Director Marianna Falkova. (Photo: Courtesy of the Washington OXI Day Foundation)

Separation from parents remains one of the top issues children are dealing with. A QR code with these books offers family members the opportunity to record themselves reading the stories for the children.

On October 27, 2022, President Zelenskyy received the OXI Courage Award. To watch President Zelenskyy’s message from Kyiv and the presentation of the Courage Award, click here: https://bit.ly/3k3gcTL.

More information about the Olena Zelenska Foundation is available online: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en.

To learn more about the Better Time Stories project, click here: https://www.bettertimestories.com.

RELATED

Nextgen
Greek Particle Physicist Honored for Her Innovative Experiments

ONTARIO, Canada - Asimina Arvanitaki, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Aristarchus Chair in Theoretical Physics at Canada’s Perimeter Institute, was recently honored for her work in subatomic physics.

Politics
Malliotakis Selected to Serve on House Committee on Ways & Means
Associations
Hudson Odysseus AHEPA Chapter 545 Welcomes 2023

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Striking New York City Nurses Reach Deal with Hospitals (Video)

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City hospitals have reached a tentative contract agreement with thousands of striking nurses that ends this week's walkout that disrupted patient care, officials announced Thursday.

ONTARIO, Canada - Asimina Arvanitaki, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Aristarchus Chair in Theoretical Physics at Canada’s Perimeter Institute, was recently honored for her work in subatomic physics.

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City hospitals have reached a tentative contract agreement with thousands of striking nurses that ends this week's walkout that disrupted patient care, officials announced Thursday.

ATHENS - Greek Supreme Court Chief Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos said that the independent authority which oversees privacy rights has no right to investigate whose phones are being bugged by the National Intelligence Service EYP.

ATLANTA — A South Korean solar panel maker said Wednesday that it will invest more than $2.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.