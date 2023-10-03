x

October 3, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 62ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

USA

Warriors Star Klay Thompson is Open to Playing for the Bahamas in the Paris Olympics

October 3, 2023
By Associated Press
Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson poses for photos during the NBA basketball team's media day in San Francisco, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO — Warriors star Klay Thompson would seriously consider playing for his father’s native country of the Bahamas in the Paris Olympics next year.

“That’d be cool,” Thompson, 33, said at Monday’s media day, “because my dad never got the opportunity.”

The Golden State guard won a gold medal with the U.S. team at the 2016 Rio Games and would have to go through several steps to become eligible to play for another country — such as having a passport from the Bahamas, being released by the Americans and receiving approval from the International Basketball Federation. Thompson’s father was born in Nassau.

Veteran Suns guard Eric Gordon, whose mother is from the Caribbean country, joined the Bahamas national team as it tries to qualify for Paris.

A five-time All-Star who has helped the Warriors to four championships, Thompson finally feels like he will be his dominant self again after missing more than 2 1/2 years after the 2019 Finals recovering from surgeries for a torn ACL in his left knee then a torn right Achilles tendon repair.

He fully expects to be an All-Star again.

“I feel awesome. I feel like I can do anything with the ball in my hands,” Thompson said. “I think that’s the confidence you have to have if you want to be great.”

While chasing another championship and his personal goals are top priority for now, the Olympics clearly are on his mind and potentially in the plans.

“The Bahamas is a place where my story cannot be told without it,” Thompson said. “It’s dear to my heart, so yeah, that would be sweet.”

 

RELATED

USA
Antetokounmpo Praises Lillard Acquisition and Says he Wants to Be a Buck ‘as Long as We’re Winning’

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo praised the Milwaukee Bucks for showing a commitment to winning another championship by acquiring Damian Lillard but added that it still doesn't make financial sense for him to sign a contract extension right now.

USA
LeBron James Returns for 21st NBA Season with Relief for Bronny, Excitement for Lakers
USA
Derrick Rose, Marcus Smart Want to Win, not Babysit Grizzlies’ All-Star Ja Morant

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.