x

September 26, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 58ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

USA

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Is Unconcerned about Entering the Final Year of his Contract

September 26, 2023
By Associated Press
Steve Kerr
FILE - Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to media members before an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, March 28, 2023, in San Francisco. Kerr has no concerns about his long-term status of coach of the Warriors despite heading into the final year of his contract. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita, File)

SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr has no concerns about his long-term status as coach of the Golden State Warriors despite heading into the final year of his contract.

Owner Joe Lacob and new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. have expressed a desire to get a contract extension and Kerr is confident something will work out — even if it doesn’t happen before the start of the season.

“I feel great about my position here,” Kerr said Monday. “I want to be here. I know Mike and Joe want me here, and so I’m very confident something will get done. But I’m not stressed about it at all. I’m perfectly capable of coaching whether I have one year left or an extension. Makes no difference.”

Kerr has a 473-238 record in nine years as Warriors coach and has led the team to four championships and two other trips to the NBA Finals.

He has been a part of a championship core led by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Golden State extended Green’s contract earlier this offseason, keeping both him and Curry under team control through the 2025-26 season.

Like Kerr, Thompson is entering the final year of his contract and Dunleavy said the team wants to get extensions done with both.

“I think when you’re working off that idea, you can come to a deal and hopefully we can do that,” Dunleavy said. “In those scenarios, there’s no real timeline in the immediate future that we have to abide by, so we’ll continue to have conversations. But the main goal is secure those guys moving forward, and I think they feel a little bit of the same. We are optimistic, and I think we are in a good place there.”

The Warriors are set to open training camp next week with hopes of rebounding from a second-round playoff exit last season.

Golden State never found a good groove in the 2022-23 season, with a preseason practice fight between Green and now-departed Jordan Poole hovering over the franchise all season.

Kerr and Dunleavy have repeatedly talked about a lack of “connectivity” on last season’s team and believe that will improve this season.

“A year ago, we came in off a championship, and let our guard down a little bit, frankly,” Kerr said. “It’s human nature, but it’s sort of the way things work. When you lose in the second round and you feel like you’ve had a disappointing year, it’s a lot easier to come in and be focused. It’s a lot easier for me to come in as a coach and be more demanding, and I think the players will expect that, too.”

This year’s team will have a different look with the offseason addition of Chris Paul, who was acquired in the deal that sent Poole to Washington.

Paul is a 12-time All-Star and has spent the offseason working his way into the new team. Dunleavy said he was particularly impressed that Paul recently took a 6 a.m. commercial flight to take part in an informal offseason scrimmage.

Kerr said he has enjoyed building up his relationship with Paul and appreciates that the 38-year-old prefers talking on the phone instead of texting.

“I’m thrilled to coach him,” Kerr said. “He’s one of the great competitors I’ve ever seen; his command of the game, the way he controls the action. His teams tend to get a great shot possession after possession. He understands what wins. So I’m really excited to coach Chris and I know he’s really excited to be here.”

The Warriors haven’t quite figured out exactly how Paul will fit into the rotation with starters Curry, Thompson, Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney all back.

Paul has never come off the bench in his career and Kerr said he will work on various lineup combinations in training camp before settling on one for the start of the season.

“We basically have six starters, the way I look at, and only five can go each night,” he said. “I haven’t decided yet what we’re going to do.”

 

RELATED

USA
Ginkel Falters as Diamondbacks Blow 3 Leads in 6-4 Loss to Yankees and Tie Cubs for 2nd Wild Card

NEW YORK — Kevin Ginkel blew the last of the Arizona Diamondbacks' three leads in a 6-4 loss to the New York Yankees on Monday, dropping them into a tie with the Chicago Cubs for the National League's second wild card.

USA
Seahawks are 2-1 and Have Solid Run Game with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet
USA
Bills Have Little Time to Enjoy Rout over Commanders with High-scoring Dolphins up Next

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.