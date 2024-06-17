Warning Signs Show Half of Cyprus’ Beaches May Be Gone in 50 Years

Society

NICOSIA -Cyprus’ biggest tourism drawing card – its beaches – could vanish in the next 50 years because of rising sea levels and climate change that world governments hare largely ignored, Cyprus Institute scientist Giorgos Zittis has warned.

Adding to the problem is that much of the island’s infrastructure – such as airports, shipping ports and power plants – is located near the sea, making them vulnerable to rising sea levels, as well as tourism facilities, The Cyprus Mail said.

Zittis said that climate change is making Cyprus hotter and drier and that even if carbon emissions stopped now that temperatures would still rise over the next 20 to 30 years, with worries the heat could keep tourists – and their money -away.

“Cyprus and the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean, which is also a hot spot of climate change, are mainly affected by increasingly higher temperatures, especially in the summer season,” he said.

Other countries, such as northern Europe, mainly feel this increase in the winter, he said, after reports that Greece – which also relies on tourism – was anxious that summer visitors would prefer cooler climes as heatwaves increase.

Excessive heat will hike energy demands while also posing threats to agriculture and human health, it was said, the report coming as two people died on Cyprus from heat stroke as temperatures passed 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit.)

Cyprus, which has suffered from a lack of rain, may see that become a pattern as it dries up, putting pressure on water infrastructure and the ability to supply it, much going to resorts and swimming pools.

“Although the trends are not as clear-cut as for temperature, we are moving towards drier climate averages,” he said, calling for Cyprus on its own to cut emissions even as other countries haven’t done it beyond window dressing approaches.

He said that means rethinking water use, making buildings more energy-efficient, growing crops that can withstand heat, and even adjusting tourism to try to woo people to come at times other than peak periods like the summer they prefer.

“Our summers may be too hot even for tourists,” he warned, searing temperatures making beaches too hot to sit on, even under umbrellas, or walk on without feeling the heat on your feet and dancing on coals.

He said not enough’s been done to cut greenhouse gas emissions despite the problem known for years. “We are a bit behind, there is room for improvement, for example in electricity generation, these efforts can be stepped up,” he said.