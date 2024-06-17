x

June 18, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 82ºF

ATHENS 88ºF

Society

Warning Signs Show Half of Cyprus’ Beaches May Be Gone in 50 Years

June 17, 2024
By The National Herald
cyprus-beaches
Governor's Beach, Limassol. Photo: Wkipedia

NICOSIA -Cyprus’ biggest tourism drawing card – its beaches – could vanish in the next 50 years because of rising sea levels and climate change that world governments hare largely ignored, Cyprus Institute scientist Giorgos Zittis has warned.

Adding to the problem is that much of the island’s infrastructure – such as airports, shipping ports and power plants – is located near the sea, making them vulnerable to rising sea levels, as well as tourism facilities, The Cyprus Mail said.

Zittis said that climate change is making Cyprus hotter and drier and that even if carbon emissions stopped now that temperatures would still rise over the next 20 to 30 years, with worries the heat could keep tourists – and their money -away.

“Cyprus and the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean, which is also a hot spot of climate change, are mainly affected by increasingly higher temperatures, especially in the summer season,” he said.

Other countries, such as northern Europe, mainly feel this increase in the winter, he said, after reports that Greece – which also relies on tourism – was anxious that summer visitors would prefer cooler climes as heatwaves increase.

Excessive heat will hike energy demands while also posing threats to agriculture and human health, it was said, the report coming as two people died on Cyprus from heat stroke as temperatures passed 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit.)

Cyprus, which has suffered from a lack of rain, may see that become a pattern as it dries up, putting pressure on water infrastructure and the ability to supply it, much going to resorts and swimming pools.

“Although the trends are not as clear-cut as for temperature, we are moving towards drier climate averages,” he said, calling for Cyprus on its own to cut emissions even as other countries haven’t done it beyond window dressing approaches.

He said that means rethinking water use, making buildings more energy-efficient, growing crops that can withstand heat, and even adjusting tourism to try to woo people to come at times other than peak periods like the summer they prefer.

“Our summers may be too hot even for tourists,” he warned, searing temperatures making beaches too hot to sit on, even under umbrellas, or walk on without feeling the heat on your feet and dancing on coals.

He said not enough’s been done to cut greenhouse gas emissions despite the problem known for years. “We are a bit behind, there is room for improvement, for example in electricity generation, these efforts can be stepped up,” he said.

RELATED

Society
Cyprus Records a Second Death from Heatstroke as Temperatures Soar

NICOSIA, Cyprus — A Cyprus health official said a second elderly person has died from heatstroke after a weeklong heatwave that baked the east Mediterranean island nation with reportedly record temperatures for the month of June.

Economy
Following Greece’s Lead, Cyprus Will Get Egyptian Seasonal Workers
Society
Stuck in Cyprus Border Buffer Zone, 27 Asylum Seekers in Limbo

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

1 of 2 Abducted Louisiana Children is Found Dead in Mississippi after Their Mother is Killed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was found dead in her home Thursday, and her two young daughters were abducted and found hours later in Mississippi — one dead and the other alive, police said.

DUESSELDORF, Germany  — It was a classic N'Golo Kanté performance.

FRANKFURT, Germany  — Two Romelu Lukaku goals were ruled out by video review and Belgium fell to a stunning 1-0 loss to Slovakia in wild Group E at the European Championship on Monday.

TORONTO  — A man and woman were shot to death and a male suspected as the attacker also died Monday at a north Toronto office space near a daycare center and a school, authorities said.

FLUSHING, NY – St. John’s Head Coach Rick Pitino was honored for his outstanding contributions to Panathinaikos B.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.