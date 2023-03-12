x

Wanting More US F-16’s, Turkey’s Walks Soft Line with Greece

March 12, 2023
By The National Herald
(AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, FILE)
F-16. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, FILE)

ANKARA – As Turkey’s earthquake and Greece’s train tragedy brought a rapprochement between them, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has ratcheted down belligerence in reaching out for dialogue and diplomacy.

That comes as well though as Turkey wants to acquire more American-made F-16 fighters promised by US President Joe Biden although some critics in Congress of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are trying to block it.

That’s over Erdogan buying Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems that undermine the security of NATO – to which Greece and Turkey belong – and worry that new F-16’s could be used against Greece in a conflict.

“We are engaged in positive and constructive talks with Greece. We told them we are in favor of dialogue,” Akar told private broadcaster CNN Turk. “We hope we can resolve problems in a peaceful way, within the framework of good-neighborly relations,” he said.

That’s a marked change in tone from Erdogan warning he could okay an invasion unless Greece removes troops off Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast and saying it would be a cause for war if Greece doubled its maritime boundaries to 12 miles.

Asked about the sale of an F-16 modernization package Akar said that despite reservations from some members of Congress, that Biden – a backer of Greece previously – wants the deal to go through.

“We want common sense to prevail,” Akar said. “We have fulfilled our obligations and we expect the same from our allies,” he said, without explaining how a NATO ally is dealing with Russia, an ideological enemy.

