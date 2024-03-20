x

March 20, 2024

Walls, Land, Sea Patrols Not Keeping Refugees Waves Reaching Greece

March 19, 2024
By The National Herald
Lesvos island, refugees (EUROKINISSI/STELIOS MISINAS)

A 400 percent increase in refugee and migrant arrivals in a month has Greece bracing for more with the advent of spring and summer, when the numbers trying to reach Aegean islands often rises.

The New Democracy government – which denied reports of pushing back refugees and migrants on land and at sea – is trying to keep them out, including extending a border wall near the Evros River at the border with Turkey.

Turkey is holding some 4 million refugees and migrants who went there fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands and want to get to the European Union, which closed its borders, leaving nearby Greece a primary target for them.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and top EU officials went to Cairo for the signing of an $8 billion pact with Egypt to try to ease migration from there although Greece is anxious about Palestinians fleeing the Gaza Strip during Israel’s invasion.

“There is no doubt that Egypt has suffered the greatest fallout of the crisis in Gaza,” said Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Keridis. “And as if the country and its economy was not strained enough, the Gaza crisis and inflow of Palestinians has exacerbated the situation, setting Egyptians to a massive flight,” said the Voice of America.

https://www.voanews.com/a/greece-alarmed-by-rising-tides-of-migrants-/7531155.html

Since the start of the year, Greece’s southernmost islands of Crete and Gavdos have been hardest hit with daily flows of Egyptians landing on their shores, seeking refuge to the West via Libya, the news site said.

