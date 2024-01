General News

Accompanied by the headline ‘Orthodox Christians Take Plunge of Faith’, a photo of a man diving into icy waters in Almaty, Kazakhstan, as part of the celebration of Epiphany adorned the front page of the Wall Street Journal on January 20.

The caption notes that Orthodox Christians believers in countries such as Russia and Serbia take a “plunge of faith” to retrieve ceremonial crosses tossed into usually chilly waters on January 19 (Old Calendar), while in other countries, such as Greece and Bulgaria, the Feast of Epiphany is celebrated on January 6.