Waiting for the Start of the Attack on Hamas

Editorial

The entire basis – historical, logical, and psychological – for the establishment of the state of Israel on May 14, 1948, was, at last, to protect the Jews after centuries of persecution, discrimination, and deprivation of their human rights. This need became even more urgent and necessary after Hitler’s systematic attempt to exterminate them as people and as a race. Simply because they were Jews.

On October 7, 2023, history repeated itself. Not to the same extent, of course, but in the same spirit. Hamas terrorists managed to enter Israeli villages and kill anyone they found in front of them: children, women, everyone, simply because they were Jews. It was, as President Biden stated, the worst day since the Holocaust. It’s terrifying just to think about it. Now, we live under the heavy shadow and unpredictable development of Israel’s preparations to avenge the dead. Something any state would do.

More than 300,000 Israeli soldiers have gathered at the borders, while the Air Force is preparing the ground with relentless bombings in Gaza. They are leveling entire buildings. And the threat of a new front from Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon is increasing, if it’s not already certain. The entire Arab world is boiling once again. Possible agreements between Israel and Saudi Arabia and other countries have been put on hold. Iran is celebrating and preparing. Erdogan is looking for an opportunity to interfere, this time in the Middle East.

In Greece and Cyprus officials are meeting to assess the consequences of the war on the economy – tourism will suffer damage – and security. There undoubtedly are ‘sleeper cells’ of Hamas in Europe and America ready to activate once they receive the command. Meanwhile, the United States is rushing to supply Israel with whatever military equipment it needs.

In other words, the world is in turmoil.

And while all of this is happening, the pressing question arises: Will reason prevail? Will prudence and intelligence prevail in Israel for a measured retaliation, or will they strike blindly, wherever it leads?

There are no easy solutions. Even when things appear to be black and white, they often aren’t. Nicholas Kristof, one of the most thoughtful op-ed columnists for The New York Times, wrote in his recent piece, among other things:

“Dismantling terrorist organizations can be harder than it looks and can raise troubling moral questions about collateral damage. The Taliban also deserved elimination, yet in the end it was the United States that was eliminated from Afghanistan. I worry that Israel may charge into Gaza with a ground invasion as thoughtlessly as we plowed into Iraq.

“Israel will face hard choices in the coming weeks; its challenge will be to respond to war crimes without committing war crimes”

And Kristof concludes: “if your moral compass is attuned to the suffering of only one side, your compass is broken, and so is your humanity.”