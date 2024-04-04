VP Kamala Harris Hosts Archbishop & Greek-American Leaders at White House

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as she meets with voting rights leaders, in the Indian Treaty Room, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
WASHINGTON, DC – On April 3, the eve of the official celebrations for Greek Independence Day, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris extended a warm welcome to His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America alongside California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and esteemed members of the Greek-American community at the White House.
Archbishop Elpidophoros expressed his gratitude towards Vice President Harris for the Biden Administration’s unwavering support to addressing issues of significance to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, to Greece and Cyprus, and provided an update on the initiatives and endeavors of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.
His Eminence conveyed an official invitation from His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to Vice President Harris, to visit the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople in Istanbul.
Joining Archbishop Elpidophoros for this auspicious occasion were Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, her husband journalist Markos Kounalakis, Andy Manatos, Mike Manatos, Peter Barris, Nick Logothetis, Skip Keesal, and Pete and Niki Mitchell.
