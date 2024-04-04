x

VP Kamala Harris Hosts Archbishop & Greek-American Leaders at White House

April 4, 2024
By The National Herald
Kamala Harris
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as she meets with voting rights leaders, in the Indian Treaty Room, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON, DC – On April 3, the eve of the official celebrations for Greek Independence Day, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris extended a warm welcome to His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America alongside California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and esteemed members of the Greek-American community at the White House.

Archbishop Elpidophoros expressed his gratitude towards Vice President Harris for the Biden Administration’s unwavering support to addressing issues of significance to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, to Greece and Cyprus, and provided an update on the initiatives and endeavors of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

His Eminence conveyed an official invitation from His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to Vice President Harris, to visit the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople in Istanbul.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America delivered the keynote address in Thessaloniki on the Day of Remembrance of the Greek Jewish Martyrs and Heroes of the Holocaust. (Photo: GOARCH/Dimitrios Panagos)

Joining Archbishop Elpidophoros for this auspicious occasion were Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, her husband journalist Markos Kounalakis, Andy Manatos, Mike Manatos, Peter Barris, Nick Logothetis, Skip Keesal, and Pete and Niki Mitchell.

Michael Mina Closing San Francisco’s Greek Restaurant Estiatorio Ornos

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca - Michelin-starred Egyptian celebrity chef Michael Mina will shut down his Greek upscale restaurant Estiatorio Ornos in San Francisco on April 11 after deciding not to renew the lease, the eatery known for its seafood.

SYRIZA President Kasselakis Will Attend NY Greek Parade
City of San Jose Celebrates March 25 with 16th Annual Greek Flag Raising Event

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Cleanup Begins at Los Angeles ‘Trash House’ Where Entire Property Is Filled with Garbage and Junk

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass vowed that cleanup would happen at a home where mounds of garbage and debris had piled up several feet high across the entire property's fenced-in yard and driveway.

ATHENS - Greece’s Migration and Asylum Ministry has been fined 175,000 euros ($189,926) by the Personal Data Protection Agency over use of biometric control and surveillance systems in detention centers on Aegean islands.

