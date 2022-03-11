x

March 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 34ºF

Politics

VP Harris Heads to Romania as Ukraine Refugee Crisis Grows

March 11, 2022
By Associated Press
US Russia Ukraine War Harris
US Vice President Kamala Harris meets with US and Polish troops at Warsaw Chopin International Airport, in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, March 11, 2022. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

WARSAW, Poland — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Romania’s president will meet Friday to discuss growing concerns about the influx of displaced people fleeing Ukraine for Romania and elsewhere in eastern Europe due to Russia’s invasion.

It’s a problem that Biden administration officials and European leaders warn will likely get more complicated in the days and weeks ahead.

Harris’ talks in Bucharest with President Klaus Iohannis come after she spent Thursday in Poland, which has already welcomed some 1.5 million Ukrainians since the invasion began. She met in Warsaw with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Ukrainian refugees, and others in hopes of getting a fuller picture of the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

The southeastern European country of Romania — a nation of about 19 million — had taken in more than 84,000 displaced people as of Tuesday, according to United Nations data. Other countries on NATO’s eastern flank, including Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia, have also welcomed tens of thousands of refugees.

Harris said the U.S. was “absolutely prepared” to support those “who understand the moral obligation we should feel to help people who are fleeing harm and seeking refuge; the burden we should all be prepared to take on to support those people who are fleeing their home when they don’t want to leave.”

Duda, in a press conference with Harris, said Polish leaders are “aware that the problem is growing and that this problem is increasing.”

“We have to somehow handle it, and we do not have the experience,” he said.

Overall, more than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the war, and the number of displaced people continues to grow daily. The United Nations warns that up to 5 million people could flee Ukraine. That would make it the biggest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II.

Duda said he had asked Harris to relay to President Joe Biden that Poland would like to see expedited visa procedures for Ukrainians who have family living in the United States so that they could resettle in the U.S. at least temporarily.

Harris said most refugees who have fled Ukraine prefer to remain in Europe. Earlier this month, the administration offered humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the United States, which could protect thousands from being deported to their war-torn homeland. Ukrainians already in the U.S. would be able to stay in the U.S. for up to 18 months under the federal program known as Temporary Protected Status.

The Pentagon announced last month it was deploying a Stryker squadron of about 1,000 additional soldiers to Romania, a NATO member, as the Biden administration looks to bolster the military alliance’s presence on NATO’s eastern flank.

U.S. officials remain concerned about Romania’s vulnerability in the midst of Russian activity in the Black Sea.

Before departing Warsaw for Romania on Friday, Harris met with U.S. and Polish troops.

 

RELATED

Politics
US, Allies to Revoke “Most Favored Nation” Status for Russia

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce Friday that, along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the U.

Politics
Kim Seeks to Expand Launch Pad Amid Worry about ICBM Firing
Politics
Senate Gives Final Approval to Ukraine Aid, Huge Budget Bill

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

DOP Hosts Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulos for International Women’s Day

WASHINGTON, DC – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP), a preeminent international women’s organization, hosted Her Excellency Ambassador of Greece to the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings