February 14, 2024

Voting on Same-Sex Civil Marriage Bill to Take Place Thursday Evening

February 14, 2024
By Athens News Agency
Debate in the Greek Parliament, about the articles and the entire draft law "Equality in civil marriage, amendment of the Civil Code and other provisions", Wednesday 14 February 2024. (GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Voting on the same-sex civil marriage bill will take place in the Greek parliament on Thursday evening, after leaders of parties deliver their speeches in reverse order. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address plenary last, while also scheduled to speak is former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

The bill, “Equality in civil marriage, amendment of the Civil Code and other provisions” implements the constitutional principle of freedom and the constitutional principle of equality, Parliament’s Scientific Service said in its report on the bill, which went to the plenary for discussion on Wednesday.

The Conference of Speakers of the House decided to allow two days for the debate and final vote, which will determine whether the bill becomes law.

In the previous days, during the processing of the draft law in the committees of the Parliament, the rapporteurs of ruling New Democracy, main opposition SYRIZA, and the opposition parties PASOK, New Left and Plefsis Eleftherias were in favour of the bill in principle. The Communist Party of Greece (KKE), Greek Solution, Niki and the Spartans were against the bill.

Voting will take place by roll call, as requested by the required number of deputies.

Deputy FM Kotsiras Biefs Parliamentary Committee on Initiatives for Greeks Abroad

ATHENS - Upgrading the relationship with Greeks abroad is "a central government policy" put into practice through policies that improve their daily lives and will strengthen their ties to their homeland, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister George Kotsiras said in parliament on Wednesday.

Greeks Still Prefer Cash: The Rich Have Half of All Deposits in Banks
Greece Lifts Golden Visa Gate to 805,000 Euros for Rich Investors

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

Winter Storm Hits Northeast, Causing Difficult Driving, Closed Schools, Canceled Flights

HARTFORD, Conn. — Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, while some areas that anticipated heavy snow were getting less than that as the weather pattern changed.

WASHINGTON — Republican Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday the U.

NEW YORK - A new documentary titled "Giannis: The Marvelous Journey" about NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 19.

