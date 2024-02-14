Voting on Same-Sex Civil Marriage Bill to Take Place Thursday Evening

Politics

Debate in the Greek Parliament, about the articles and the entire draft law "Equality in civil marriage, amendment of the Civil Code and other provisions", Wednesday 14 February 2024. (GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Voting on the same-sex civil marriage bill will take place in the Greek parliament on Thursday evening, after leaders of parties deliver their speeches in reverse order. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address plenary last, while also scheduled to speak is former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

The bill, “Equality in civil marriage, amendment of the Civil Code and other provisions” implements the constitutional principle of freedom and the constitutional principle of equality, Parliament’s Scientific Service said in its report on the bill, which went to the plenary for discussion on Wednesday.

The Conference of Speakers of the House decided to allow two days for the debate and final vote, which will determine whether the bill becomes law.

In the previous days, during the processing of the draft law in the committees of the Parliament, the rapporteurs of ruling New Democracy, main opposition SYRIZA, and the opposition parties PASOK, New Left and Plefsis Eleftherias were in favour of the bill in principle. The Communist Party of Greece (KKE), Greek Solution, Niki and the Spartans were against the bill.

Voting will take place by roll call, as requested by the required number of deputies.