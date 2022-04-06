Voridis Meets Albanian Counterpart to Discuss Public Administration Issues

Politics

ATHENS – Interior Minister Makis Voridis on Wednesday met his Albanian counterpart Bledi Cuci to discuss the transfer of knowhow in matters relating to public administration reform to Greece’s neighbour.

For this purpose, the use of European Commission administrative reform programme in which Greece participates was made a priority.

The Albanian minister’s visit follows the signing of a cooperation memorandum between the National Centre for Public Administration and Local Government and the Albanian School of Public Administration (ASPA).

According to the interior ministry, there was also agreement regarding the rights of expatriates to exercise their voting rights in their country of residence and for boosting cross-border cooperation between municipalities.