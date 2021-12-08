Voridis in Paris to Advance Greek-French Cooperation in Public Administration Reform

Politics

ATHENS – The further strengthening of cooperation between Greece and France in matters relating to public sector structural reforms dominated a meeting held in Paris on Wednesday between Greek Interior Minister Makis Voridis and French Minister of Public Sector Transformation and Civil Service Amelie de Montchalin.

Voridis also expressed Greece’s strong interest in a programme for the exchange of civil servants between the member-states of the European Union promoted by France on the occasion of the forthcoming Presidency of the Council of the EU, from January 1, 2022.