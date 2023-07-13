x

July 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 80ºF

ATHENS 90ºF

SPORTS

Vondrousova Tops Svitolina, Becomes the First Unseeded Women’s Finalist at Wimbledon in 60 Years

July 13, 2023
By Associated Press
Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in action against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during the women's semifinal singles match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963, eliminating Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday by reeling off seven consecutive games in one stretch and then holding on for the victory.

Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 43rd. She reached the second Grand Slam final of her career after getting that far as a teenager at the 2019 French Open.

“I was crazy nervous,” said Vondrouova, who bowed her head and knelt at the baseline when the match was over. “I was nervous, actually, the whole match.”

On Saturday, she will face No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka or No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur, the 2022 runner-up at Wimbledon.

Ranked No. 76 and also unseeded, Svitolina returned to the tour from maternity leave just three months ago. She was trying to become the first woman from Ukraine to make it to the title match at a major tennis tournament and received loud support from thousands in the crowd, the applause and yells echoing off the closed Centre Court roof.

“She’s such a fighter,” said Vondrousova, who compiled a 22-9 edge in total winners, “and she’s also such a great person.”

Svitolina has said that she is playing more freely and more calmly nowadays, something she attributed to having the dual motivations of playing for her baby daughter, who was born in October, and of trying to bring happiness to people in her home country, where an ongoing war began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova celebrates after beating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in the women’s semifinal singles match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

From 3-all in the opening set Thursday, Svitolina’s level began to dip, while Vondrousova’s rose. Over the ensuing half-hour, Vondrousova was in complete control, so much so that she took that set and pulled ahead 4-0 in the next.

And then came something of a course correction. At 4-0, 40-love, Vondrousova was a point from being up 5-0. Indeed, she wound up with five opportunities to take one point for that huge margin. But she couldn’t quite do it, and Svitolina suddenly surged to get within 4-3.

Vondrousova righted herself, though, and put an end to that mini-streak, collecting the last two games to move on to the final. She missed much of last season because of an operation on her left wrist, but she is now back at the height of her powers and back in the spotlight of a Grand Slam final.

A year ago, she came to Wimbledon with a cast on that arm to watch her best friend play in the qualifying rounds.

“I didn’t play for six months last year. You never know if you can be at that level again,” Vondrousova said. “And I’m just so grateful to be here and to be healthy. To play tennis again.”

Asked during her on-court interview how she plans to prepare for Saturday, Vondrousova laughed.

“I’m just going to chill now,” she replied.

___
By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer

RELATED

SPORTS
Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Wimbledon Semifinals. Queen Camilla Sits in Royal Box

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals at Wimbledon for the second straight time, with a one-year break in between because she was banned from the tournament in 2022.

SPORTS
Nottingham Forest Defender Harry Toffolo Alleged to Have Breached Betting Rules 375 Times
SPORTS
Ex-Hockey Tough Guy Chris Chelios Chopped from ESPN Commentators

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.