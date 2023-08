Politics

ATHENS – The European Union needs to bring aspiring members much closer and much faster, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a message on X (formerly Twitter), on Monday.

Following her arrival in Athens for talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Western Balkan leaders, von der Leyen said in her post, “We need to bring our friends, the aspiring members of the EU much closer to us and much faster. Glad to be in Athens to discuss the European perspective of our neighbors and partners in the East and the Western Balkans. We will keep bringing down barriers between our regions.”