Volunteer Soldiers who Joined the Fight for Ukraine Talk to TNH

TNH war correspondent Anna Sarigianni with volunteers who have joined the fight in Ukraine. Photo: TNH/ Anna Sarigianni
KYIV – At the Polish border with Ukraine, shortly before reaching Kyiv, The National Herald met two volunteer soldiers, who traveled from London in order to fight for Ukraine, leaving behind their families, work, and home.
Equipped with all their ammunition, both told TNH that they are ready for anything and will do everything in their power to contribute to the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine. Mike shared the reasons that led him to make the decision and travel to Ukraine and fight against the Russian forces: “Seeing the news one day I decided to come and fight. I cannot bear to see refugees. I cannot bear to see children suffer.”
Asked if the decision was difficult, he told TNH, “yes” because he has a 4-year-old daughter, but he had to do it for the children of Ukraine. “It was a difficult decision because I leave behind my little girl and my partner. But I made the decision with all my heart and here I am,” Mike said.
On the other hand, Dimi, originally from South America, stated that he is a former military man and believes that he can contribute to the defense of Ukraine against the Russian forces.
The above-mentioned soldiers are not the only volunteers. Staying one night in Psemis we met volunteers from all over the world. The United States, Italy, Spain, and because there is a Greek everywhere, TNH located him. Specifically, at the moment when the author was looking for someone who speaks English – which is difficult in this country – a young man offered to help.
When asked where he is from, he started laughing and answered in Greek, “well, how did you get here?”
This is Thanasis, who has been living in London for the last few years and ten days ago his employment contract with the company he worked for expired. So he decided to travel to the Polish-Ukrainian border in order to help those in need. “I have a lot of friends in Ukraine and Poland and I really wanted to help. Because I do not know the language and, as you have understood, they do not speak English, I offered to help carry the luggage,” Thanasis told TNH.
