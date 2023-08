Society

A helicopter flies over a burnt forest on Mount Parnitha, in northwestern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – A human skull was found by volunteer firefighters during their patrol in Parnitha, on Saturday, August 27.

According to the Police, the skull was found at approximately 20:40 in the area of Hasia, specifically on Antheon Street.

It has already been sent to the special forensic laboratories of the Hellenic Police.