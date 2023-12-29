x

December 29, 2023

Volunteer Doctors-Cyprus Sends Pharmaceuticals to Trapped Palestinians

December 29, 2023
By The National Herald
APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

NICOSIA – Adding to humanitarian aid being sent to Palestinians stuck in the Gaza Strip during Israel’s invasion hunt for Hamas terrorists, medicines are being sent by Volunteer Doctors-Cyprus, to a border crossing with Egypt.

Some 10 tons of pharmaceuticals were being delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Egyptian Red Crescent, the first deliveries coming from the island that could be a conduit for aid from other countries.

Honorary President of Volunteer Doctors – Cyprus, Eleni Theocharous told the Cyprus News Agency said the supplies were provided by Cypriot pharmaceutical company Medochemie.

The group said it’s looking to send more humanitarian aid, including baby food with critical shortages of essential goods in Gaza that’s being razed by Israeli air strikes and attacks said to have killed more than 20,000 people.

That’s in retaliation for Hamas raids into Israel on Oct. 7 that killed at least 1400 people, including babies tortured and beheaded, women raped and brutalized and civilians gunned down by the terrorists.

