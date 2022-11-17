Visitors to Greek Museums Up 70.4% in July

Society

ATHENS – Visitors to Greek museums jumped 70.4% in July this year, while receipts were up 80.2% in the month, compared with July 2021, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Thursday. In the seven-month period from January to July, the number of visitors was up 294.5%, while receipts soared 264.8% (in the period from November 2020 until May 2021 museums were closed due to the lockdown). Visitors to archaeological sites were up 54.4% in July, with receipts up 70.7%, while in the seven-month period, visitors were up 231.9% and receipts jumped 242.6%.