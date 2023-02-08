x

February 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 41ºF

Travel

Visitors Can See Florence Baptistry Mosaics Up Close (Photos)

February 8, 2023
By Associated Press
Italy Florence Restoration
Restorers Chiara Zizola, right, and Roberto Nardi work on the restoration of the mosaics that adorn the dome of one of the oldest churches in Florence, St. John's Baptistery, in Florence, central Italy, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2023. The restoration work will be done from an innovative scaffolding shaped like a giant mushroom that will stand for the next six years in the center of the church, and that will be open to visitors allowing them for the first and perhaps only time, to come come face to face with more than 1,000 square meters of precious mosaics covering the dome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Visitors to one of Florence’s most iconic monuments — the Baptistry of San Giovanni, opposite the city’s Duomo — are getting a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see its ceiling mosaics up close thanks to an innovative approach to a planned restoration effort.

Rather than limit the public’s access during the six-year cleaning of the vault, officials have built a scaffolding platform for the art restorers that will also allow small numbers of visitors to see the ceiling mosaics at eye level.

“We had to turn this occasion into an opportunity to make it even more accessible and usable by the public through special routes that would bring visitors into direct contact with the mosaics,” said Samuele Caciagli, architect in charge of the restoration site.

People walk past St. John’s Baptistery, one of the oldest churches in Florence, central Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The Baptistery’s dome is undergoing a restoration work that will be done from an innovative scaffolding shaped like a giant mushroom that will stand for the next six years in the center of the church, and that will be open to visitors allowing them for the first and perhaps only time, to come come face to face with more than 1,000 square meters of precious mosaics covering the dome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

In an interview with The Associated Press, he called the new scaffolding tour of the Baptistry vault “a unique opportunity that is unlikely to be repeated in the coming decades.”

Visits to the scaffolding platform, which sprouts like a mushroom from the floor of the Baptistry and reaches a height of 32 meters (105 feet) from the ground, begin Feb. 24 and must be reserved in advance.

The octagonal-shaped baptistry is one of the most visible monuments of Florence, known perhaps more for its exterior, with its alternating geometric pattern of white Carrara and green Prato marble and its three great bronze doors depicting biblical scenes.

A view of Florence, central Italy, as seen from Michelangelo’s square, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Florence’s St. John’s Baptistery’s dome is undergoing a restoration work that will be done from an innovative scaffolding shaped like a giant mushroom that will stand for the next six years in the center of the church, and that will be open to visitors allowing them for the first and perhaps only time, to come come face to face with more than 1,000 square meters of precious mosaics covering the dome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Inside, however, are spectacular mosaic scenes of The Last Judgment and John the Baptist, dating from the 13th century and using some 10 million pieces of stone and glass over 1,000 square meters of dome and wall.

The six-year restoration effort, the first in over a century, involves conducting diagnostic studies on the current state of the mosaics and intervening where necessary. Planned works include addressing water infiltration from the roof, removing decades of grime and re-affixing the stones to prevent them from detaching.


By FRANCESCO SPORTELLI Associated Press

Technicians work at the restoration of the mosaics that adorn the dome of one of the oldest churches in Florence, St. John’s Baptistery, in Florence, central Italy, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2023. The restoration work will be done from an innovative scaffolding shaped like a giant mushroom that will stand for the next six years in the center of the church, and that will be open to visitors allowing them for the first and perhaps only time, to come come face to face with more than 1,000 square meters of precious mosaics covering the dome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A detail of the mosaics that adorn the dome of one of the oldest churches in Florence, St. John’s Baptistery, in Florence, central Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The Baptistery’s dome is undergoing a restoration work that will be done from an innovative scaffolding shaped like a giant mushroom that will stand for the next six years in the center of the church, and that will be open to visitors allowing them for the first and perhaps only time, to come come face to face with more than 1,000 square meters of precious mosaics covering the dome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A detail of the mosaics that adorn the dome of one of the oldest churches in Florence, St. John’s Baptistery, in Florence, central Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The Baptistery’s dome is undergoing a restoration work that will be done from an innovative scaffolding shaped like a giant mushroom that will stand for the next six years in the center of the church, and that will be open to visitors allowing them for the first and perhaps only time, to come come face to face with more than 1,000 square meters of precious mosaics covering the dome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Technicians work on the restoration of the mosaics that adorn the dome of one of the oldest churches in Florence, St. John’s Baptistery, in Florence, central Italy, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2023. The restoration work will be done from an innovative scaffolding shaped like a giant mushroom that will stand for the next six years in the center of the church, and that will be open to visitors allowing them for the first and perhaps only time, to come come face to face with more than 1,000 square meters of precious mosaics covering the dome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

RELATED

Tourism
Greece – Norway’s Best Tourism Destination for 2023 – Poised for Big Year

After being named the Best Tourism Destination for 2023 at the annual Grand Travel Awards in Norway's capital Oslo, Greece is expecting it will be followed up with another surge of visitors that in 2022 came close to breaking a record.

Food
Switching up Salsas for the Super Bowl: 3 Recipes with Fruit
Tourism
It’s Cheaper to Vacation Like ‘Emily in Paris’ Than Go to Cancún This Spring

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.