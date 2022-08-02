x

Visited Releases the Top 10 Most Popular Food Experiences Around the World

Arriving In High Heels announces Top 10 most popular food experiences around the world as per travel app Visited’s international users. Visited is a travel app that allows users to check off famous places and experiences, map their travels and get inspired to travel to new destinations. Travel lists are being added on a monthly basis and lists are constantly updated to ensure that any changes in travel destinations are reflected in the top 10 list.

Top 10 culinary experiences around the world are:

1. Crepes in France. Crepes top the list and can be found in France, which is the world’s most visited country.

2. Paella in Spain. Paella is a rice dish that travelers can find around Spain, however, Spaniards consider it a Valencia specialty.

3. Parisian Pastries. No visit to Paris is complete without a pastry cafe or shop.

4. Belgium Chocolate. Belgium is considered the capital of chocolate and is one of the leaders in producing fine chocolates, making it the fourth most popular culinary experience.

5. Italian Pasta. Pasta can be found around Italy and each region has its own kind. However, no trip to Italy is complete without experiencing the culinary scene in Tuscany with its famous pasta.

6. Tapas in Madrid. Tapas are a small bite-size snacks that are traditionally served for free with a drink. This tradition dates back to the 13th century.

7. Tzatziki from Greece. Tzatziki is a cold appetizer that is usually used as a side dish or sauce. Based on it being the seventh most popular food experience, no visit to Greece goes without the taste of Tzatziki.

8. Fondue in Switzerland. For those that love cheese, visiting Switzerland is a must. Fondue is melted cheese in which bread or other foods get dipped to create a savory experience.

9. Fish and Chips in Australia. Fish and chips can be found in many if not all Australian pubs and restaurants. It is a perfect meal after a day of surfing.

10. Afternoon Tea in London, United Kingdom. Visitors love afternoon tea time for the post experience, which today can be found around the high-end hotels in London, England.

To see the full list of top culinary experiences, users can download Visited for free on iOS or Android.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company; Visited is its most popular app. For inspiration on travel destinations, travel stats and the latest travel news, follow Visited on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest. Other apps include Pay Off Debt and X-Walk.

