Visited Publishes Top 10 Most Popular Shopping Destinations

Arriving In High Heels announces the Top 10 most visited shopping destinations, as per the travel app Visited’s international users. Visited is a travel app that helps users map their travels, find new destinations and check off famous places. The app comes with a personalized map, travel stats and travel lists. Travel lists are being added on a monthly basis, and lists are constantly updated to ensure that any changes in travel destinations are reflected in the top 10 list. The top 10 most visited popular shopping destinations include all of the fashion capitals of the world:

1. London, England – The most popular shopping destination in the world.

2. Paris, France – The second most popular shopping destination while being the most popular city in the world to visit.

3. Rome, Italy – No visit to Rome goes without visiting the Spanish steps and Via Del Corso Rome’s famous shopping street.

4. Amsterdam, Netherlands – Famous for its open-air markets, art collections and flower markets.

5. New York, United States of America – New York is the most popular shopping destination for the Americas.

6. Milan, Italy is famous for its luxury retailers and is the second most popular shopping destination in Italy despite being a fashion capital.

7. Florence, Italy is the third most popular shopping destination in Italy. Florence is known for its Italian leather and jewelry.

8. Madrid, Spain – Home to famous Spanish brands such as Zara and Mango. There is no shortage of shopping to be found in Madrid.

9. Las Vegas, United States – Not only is it known for its casinos but also for its shopping, which can be found in every casino. Las Vegas is also home to the Fashion Show Las Vegas mall for those looking for outlet mall deals.

10. Los Angeles, United States is the third most popular shopping destination in the United States, with its famous Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, which was made famous by the movie Pretty Woman.

