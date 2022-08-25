Visited Publishes Top 10 Most Popular Shopping Destinations

x

August 25, 2022
By Associated Press
AP8897081549664079
AP8897081549664079

TORONTO – August 25, 2022 – ( Newswire.com )

Arriving In High Heels announces the Top 10 most visited shopping destinations, as per the travel app Visited’s international users. Visited is a travel app that helps users map their travels, find new destinations and check off famous places. The app comes with a personalized map, travel stats and travel lists. Travel lists are being added on a monthly basis, and lists are constantly updated to ensure that any changes in travel destinations are reflected in the top 10 list. The top 10 most visited popular shopping destinations include all of the fashion capitals of the world:

1. London, England – The most popular shopping destination in the world.

2. Paris, France – The second most popular shopping destination while being the most popular city in the world to visit.

3. Rome, Italy – No visit to Rome goes without visiting the Spanish steps and Via Del Corso Rome’s famous shopping street.

4. Amsterdam, Netherlands – Famous for its open-air markets, art collections and flower markets.

5. New York, United States of America – New York is the most popular shopping destination for the Americas.

6. Milan, Italy is famous for its luxury retailers and is the second most popular shopping destination in Italy despite being a fashion capital.

7. Florence, Italy is the third most popular shopping destination in Italy. Florence is known for its Italian leather and jewelry.

8. Madrid, Spain – Home to famous Spanish brands such as Zara and Mango. There is no shortage of shopping to be found in Madrid.

9. Las Vegas, United States – Not only is it known for its casinos but also for its shopping, which can be found in every casino. Las Vegas is also home to the Fashion Show Las Vegas mall for those looking for outlet mall deals.

10. Los Angeles, United States is the third most popular shopping destination in the United States, with its famous Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, which was made famous by the movie Pretty Woman.

For the full list of shopping destinations found around the world, download the Visited App. The Visited app is available for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company; Visited is their most popular app. For inspiration on travel destinations, travel stats and the latest travel news, follow Visited on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest. Other apps include Pay Off Debt and X-Walk.

Contact Information
Anna Kayfitz
anna@arrivinginhighheels.com

Press Release Service by Newswire.com

Original Source: Visited Publishes Top 10 Most Popular Shopping Destinations

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

