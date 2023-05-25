Tourism

Visited Publishes Most Visited Pyramids, and Great Pyramids of Giza Did Not Make It to First Place

TORONTO – May 24, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) The travel app Visited by Arriving In High Heels Corporation has published a list of the top 10 most popular pyramids in the world. The data is based on user’s selection on what pyramids they visited. Other popular travel lists, include: art museums, capitals of the world, ancient sites, kid’s attractions, snorkelling and diving destinations and many others.

Visited, available on iOS or Android, allows users to plan their dream getaways, mark off where they’ve been, discover bucket list destinations, and get a personalized travel map and stats.

The top 10 most visited pyramids in the world, feature ancient pyramids such as Pyramids of Giza in Egypt as well as modern world pyramids such as Luxor in Las Vegas. “While we were not surprised that Louvre made it to the top of the list after all it is the most visited art museum in the world. We were surprised that Luxor in Las Vegas, made it to top 3,” said Anna Kayfitz.

These are the most visited pyramids in the world according to Visited users:

The Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France, is an iconic glass and metal structure outside the Louvre Museum that draws the most tourists of all the pyramids.Pyramids of Giza in Egypt are the second most visited pyramids.Luxor Las Vegas in the U.S. is a top tourist attraction at the Luxor Hotel and Casino that is inspired by the Great Pyramid in Egypt.Pyramid of Khufu in Giza, also known as the Great Pyramid, is the largest Egyptian pyramid and was built in the 26th century BC.El Castillo known as the Temple of Kukulcán is an ancient Mayan temple and step pyramid in Chichen Itza, Mexico.Pyramid of the Sun was built by the Aztecs around 200 AD in Teotihuacan, Mexico.Pyramid of the Moon is an Aztec pyramid in the same complex as the Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico.Pyramid of Djoser is a 6-tier, 4-sided step pyramid in the Saqqara necropolis, Egypt.Dahshur Pyramids were early pyramids including Senefru’s Bent Pyramid and Red Pyramid in Giza, Egypt.Prang Temple is a 30-meter high step pyramid with seven levels in Koh Ker, Cambodia.To browse more top travel lists, see the most popular destinations, and create a personalized travel map, users can download Visited on iOS or Android.

Get the full Visited 2022 travel report for more travel stats with the most visited destinations based on U.S. and international travelers. To learn more about the Visited Map App, visit https://visitedapp.com.

