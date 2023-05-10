x

May 10, 2023

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady sets sail to Greek Isles on Maiden Voyage

May 10, 2023
By TNH Staff
Virgin Voyages - Greek Islands Glow
The Greek Islands Glow route of Virgin Voyages' Resilient Lady. (Photo: virginvoyages.com)

ATHENS- Virgin Voyages’ new ship, the Resilient Lady, will make its maiden voyage on May 14, 2023, on a Greek Islands Glow itinerary, according to a report in Cruise Industry News. The ship will leave from Athens and stop at Santorini, Rhodes, Bodrum, and will have an overnight stay in Mykonos.

Founder Richard Branson expressed Virgin Voyages’ commitment to providing an outstanding experience that has been acknowledged by thousands of satisfied sailors with accolades for their service, cuisine, design, and entertainment. Branson eagerly anticipates showcasing the Resilient Lady as it embarks on a journey around the Greek Isles, Croatia, Turkey, and other destinations.

The Resilient Lady will offer seven-night cruises to the Greek Islands between May and October 2023. After the inaugural season in Greece, the ship will undertake transcontinental voyages from Melbourne, Australia.

According to Cruise Industry News, CEO Tom McAlpin stated that he is thrilled that the Resilient Lady has officially joined their award-winning fleet. Virgin Voyages has had a high rate of return, with up to 40% of sailors rebooking their next cruise while still on board. McAlpin believes that people will adore the Resilient Lady just as much as they have enjoyed voyaging with Scarlet and Valiant Lady.

