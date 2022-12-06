x

December 6, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Society

Violent Protests in Thessaloniki After Cop Shoots Teen in Head

December 6, 2022
By The National Herald
Greece Police Shooting
People blocking a main road set fire to rubbish bins outside the Ippokrateio General Hospital, in Greece's second largest city of Thessaloniki, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Dimitris Tosidis)

THESSALONIKI – Violent demonstrations erupted in Greece’s second-largest city after a police officer shot in the head and seriously wounded a 16-year-old Roma boy who drove away from a gasoline station after filling his tank and not paying.

He was not identified, nor was the 32-year-old police officer, a member of a special motorcycle DIAS team, who was charged with attempted murder and will face a magistrate said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency ANA-MPA.

The boy was was being treated in critical condition at a Thessaloniki hospital but the shooting led to some 1500 people in a march organized by left-wing and anarchist groups which saw window shops smashed in the city.

They threw Molotov Cocktails at riot police who fired back tear gas and stun grenades and all-out battles broke out in the streets a day before the 14th anniversary in Athens of the shooting death of 15-year-old Alexis Grigoropoulos by a special police officer, a date which has seen protests too.

Before the Thessaloniki protest, some 100 angry Roma men set up barricades, blocking a main road outside the hospital where the boy was being treated, and set fire to trash cans. Police had used stun grenades and tear gas earlier to disperse protesters throwing bottles at them outside the hospital.

People blocking a main road set fire to rubbish bins outside the Ippokrateio General Hospital, in Greece’s second largest city of Thessaloniki, on Monday, Dec 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Dimitris Tosidis)

There was also peaceful demonstration in Athens over the teen’s shooting as well as a past incident in which a Roma man also was shot during a police chase which fueled fury at the time.

The demonstrators in Greece’s capital had a banner reading, “They shot them because they were Roma.” Brief clashes broke out with police after the protest ended as tension simmered.

Members of the Roma community in Greece and human rights activists frequently accuse Greek authorities of discriminating against them and several Roma men were killed or injured in recent years during confrontations with police while allegedly seeking to evade arrest.

The incident occurred outside Thessaloniki before dawn on Dec.  and saw the motorcycle police chase the teen’s pickup truck after a gas station worker said the youth drove off without paying a 20-euro ($21) bill.

Police said the officer fired two shots to try and stop the suspect from ramming the pursuing motorcycle on which the office was a passenger, similar to the previous shooting of a Roman man in a separate incident earlier in the year.

A statement said the driver of the pickup truck had “repeatedly made dangerous maneuvers” and drove through red lights before the shots were fired, adding that the vehicle subsequently crashed.

New Democracy government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou, questioned about the incident, said in response that: “The value of a human life can never be measured by any amount of money.”

A spokesman for Greece’s main opposition left-wing SYRIZA party accused the center-right government of failing to keep excessive policing methods in check and acting brutally at times.

“Society can no longer tolerate this climate of fear created by extreme police brutality which, for trivial reasons, has threatened the life of an underage 16-year-old child,” said Christos Spirtzis, the party spokesman for public order.

“They shot them because they were Roma,” displayed a banner held by demonstrators in Athens, the community frequently complaining about discrimination and being targeted by police.

Several Roma men have been fatally shot or injured in recent years during confrontations with police while allegedly seeking to evade arrest for breaches of the law, noted EuroNews.

 

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)

RELATED

Economy
COVID? Greece Expects Tourism Revenues Will Surpass Estimates

ATHENS – The Coronavirus is still around but you'd never know it from looking around at people no longer wearing masks and it hasn't deterred so many tourists from coming to Greece in 2022 it will bring in big revenues.

Politics
Over 5 bln Euros Earmarked for ‘Peloponnesos 2030’ Development Plan, PM Mitsotakis Says
Politics
Labor Ministry Annnounces Six New Employment Programs to Create 68,000 Jobs

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Tunisia Part 2 – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis (Video)

The coveted exotic beauty of Tunisia is revealed by the 2nd episode of our Mission…To Tunisia – A TNH Documentary.

THESSALONIKI – Violent demonstrations erupted in Greece's second-largest city after a police officer shot in the head and seriously wounded a 16-year-old Roma boy who drove away from a gasoline station after filling his tank and not paying.

One would have to go back hundreds of years to find a monarch who reigned longer than Queen Elizabeth II.

It was the same old Neymar out there, looking fit and scoring a goal to move closer to Pelé’s all-time record and lead Brazil into the World Cup quarterfinals.

AL WAKRAH — Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in his team's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout at the World Cup on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.