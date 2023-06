Society

Heightened Tensions at Protest Rally: Anti-Racist Groups, Extra-Parliamentary Leftist Organizations, and Social Collectives Unite on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo: (Tatiana Bolari/Eurokinissi)

Athens – Chaos unfolded in the heart of Athens during a protest march dedicated to the shipwreck in Pylos.

The volatile incidents erupted right by Hellenic Parliament when, as reported, a group of individuals launched molotov cocktails at the police. In response, law enforcement authorities resorted to utilizing chemical agents and stun grenades to restore order.