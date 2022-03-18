x

March 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

Food

Violating Greece’s Rights, Denmark Selling White Cheese as Feta

March 18, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Stelios Misinas)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Stelios Misinas)

Three years after the European Union Commission sued Denmark to stop using the name feta – a protected Greek cheese – an advisor to the EU’s top court agreed it was a violation but could do nothing about it.
Denmark breached the law by letting companies make and export a white cheese labeled as feta, said Advocate General Tamara Capeta at the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU.)

Feta has been a registered Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) since 2002 in the EU and can only be produced in Greece according to a set of production specifications but Denmark has been doing it for years, ignoring the edict.

Greece says feta is its cultural heritage because it has made the sheep and goat milk cheese for 6,000 years and had struggled to get brand name protection for one of its most valued products against imitators of fake feta.

“By failing to stop the use by Danish producers of the registered name ‘Feta’ for cheese intended for export to third countries, Denmark has failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law,” Capeta said, reported the news agency Reuters.

She dismissed Denmark’s argument that an export ban could be seen an obstacle to trade that was used as a defense but the opinion in Greece’s favor will go to the full court at some point, which follows such recommendations some 80 percent of the time.

“The main idea behind that regulation is the improvement of the situation of EU agricultural producers through providing intellectual property protection to products involving traditional ways of production,” Capeta said, letting Denmark keep selling fake feta.

RELATED

Food
Traditional Greek Foods to Celebrate March 25th

The celebration of Greek Independence Day on March 25th is a dual celebration as it is also the Feast of the ‘Evangelismos tis Theotokou’ or the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary, one of the twelve Great Feasts of the liturgical year and among the eight that are counted as Feasts of the Lord.

Food
The Backbone of Our Sanity: Positive Thinking in the Parable of the Mustard Seed
Food
Is This Heaven? No, Melina’s Restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Video Captures Cries for Help as Greek-American Irene Spantopanagos Murdered

NEW YORK – A shocking video has been released in which the cries for help and the cries of despair of the 29-year-old Greek-American Irene Spantopanagos are heard, as her 34-year-old estranged husband Vincent Maiolica brutally murdered her inside her home in Massapequa, Long Island, where she lived with 17-month-old daughter Alessia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings