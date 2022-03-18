Violating Greece’s Rights, Denmark Selling White Cheese as Feta

Food

Three years after the European Union Commission sued Denmark to stop using the name feta – a protected Greek cheese – an advisor to the EU’s top court agreed it was a violation but could do nothing about it.

Denmark breached the law by letting companies make and export a white cheese labeled as feta, said Advocate General Tamara Capeta at the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU.)

Feta has been a registered Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) since 2002 in the EU and can only be produced in Greece according to a set of production specifications but Denmark has been doing it for years, ignoring the edict.

Greece says feta is its cultural heritage because it has made the sheep and goat milk cheese for 6,000 years and had struggled to get brand name protection for one of its most valued products against imitators of fake feta.

“By failing to stop the use by Danish producers of the registered name ‘Feta’ for cheese intended for export to third countries, Denmark has failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law,” Capeta said, reported the news agency Reuters.

She dismissed Denmark’s argument that an export ban could be seen an obstacle to trade that was used as a defense but the opinion in Greece’s favor will go to the full court at some point, which follows such recommendations some 80 percent of the time.

“The main idea behind that regulation is the improvement of the situation of EU agricultural producers through providing intellectual property protection to products involving traditional ways of production,” Capeta said, letting Denmark keep selling fake feta.