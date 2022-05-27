x

May 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

International

Vinícius and Rodrygo Get 1st Shot at Champions League Glory

May 27, 2022
By Associated Press
Spain Soccer Champions League
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, centre, raises his arm during a Media Opening day training session in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Real Madrid will play Liverpool in Saturday's Champions League soccer final in Paris. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID — In a Real Madrid squad filled with experienced players seeking their fifth European title, two talented young Brazilians will be getting their first shot at Champions League glory.

Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, a pair of 21-year-old forwards who arrived in Spain a year apart after being signed as teenage sensations in Brazil, had breakout seasons and will experience their first Champions League final on Saturday against Liverpool in suburban Paris.

“We imagined that this could happen one day, but we didn’t expect it to happen so fast,” said Rodrygo, who arrived in 2019 from Brazilian club Santos. “We worked hard for this moment . . . we are very happy with what we have been going through here.”

Vinícius arrived a year earlier from Brazilian club Flamengo. He was also signed as a teenager and waited a period in Brazil before making the move to Spain after turning 18. They both played in Madrid’s “B” team before making the main squad.

“This will be the most important match of my career,” Vinícius said. “It’s not easy to arrive so young at a club like Real Madrid, but you get the advantage of having a chance to play in many Champions League finals. I hope this is the first of many for me.”

Madrid hopes that will be true as well, since it took a bet on the young Brazilians and spent 45 million euros ($48 million) on each without really knowing if they could live up to expectations. A similar move to sign another young Brazilian from Flamengo, Reinier, didn’t work out as well. He has been playing on loan with Borussia Dortmund.

Vinícius, Madrid’s best dribbler, showed his potential from the start but struggled to establish himself as a regular starter. He had too many misses in front of the goal and fans started getting upset. But he improved considerably this season under coach Carlo Ancelotti, whose attacking line clicked with the Brazilian playing alongside Karim Benzema.

Vinícius scored 21 goals this season, more than the total in his previous three seasons with the club. He was the second-best scorer in the Spanish league with 17 goals, behind the 27 of Benzema. The Brazilian also had some key assists in the team’s run to the Champions League final.

Ancelotti said he already knew Vinícius had quality, but was “surprised with the consistency” he showed this season.

Rodrygo didn’t start as often as Vinícius but quickly became Ancelotti’s go-to player off the bench.

He scored seven goals in his last 10 matches in all competitions, including two against Manchester City to keep Madrid alive late in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. He also scored an important goal against Chelsea in the second leg of the quarterfinals.

It wasn’t yet clear if Ancelotti would start with Rodrygo in Saturday’s final or opt to use midfielder Federico Valverde in a more defensive setup.

“He could start. Whenever he came off the bench he made a difference,” Ancelotti said of Rodrygo. “I’m not worried because I know what he is capable of.”

Rodrygo said he hoped to get as much time as possible on the field to try to help his team.

“The team is bit more aggressive in attack when I play,” he said. “I can add more speed on the flanks and in one-on-one situations. Let’s see what the coach decides.'”

Rodrygo and Vinícius, who will benefit from Kylian Mbappé’s decision not to join Madrid next season, said they have taken full advantage of the advice from the team’s veteran players, including fellow Brazilians Marcelo and Casemiro.

“They make us calmer,” Rodrygo said. “They’ve gone through these moments many times before, they’ve won these finals before.”

Marcelo and Casemiro will be among the nine Madrid players with a chance to win a fifth Champions League final on Saturday.

“I tell them it’s about enjoying the moment, enjoying the game,” Casemiro said. “They were very important to help us get here. They will give all they have and enjoy the moment.”

RELATED

International
At Surprise-Filled French Open, Tennis Prodigy Makes Good

PARIS — Grand Slam losses by high-ranked, well-known and accomplished players to, well, lower-ranked, lesser-known and less-accomplished opponents offer a rare opportunity for those unheralded winners to enjoy the spotlight.

International
How Abramovich Was Forced to Sell Chelsea in Fall from Grace
International
Style Clash: Klopp, Ancelotti Take Different Path to the Top

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission, TNH’s New Travel Documentary Series with Clelia Charissis

Every weekend, TNH and Clelia Charissis are on a mission, traveling around Greece and the world to highlight places through the people we meet along the way.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings