x

May 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 74ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Editorial

Vikentios and Galatoulas Gave what They Could for the Community

May 25, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Ηead of the Federation of Greek Societies of Greater New York, Petros Galotoulas.
FILE- Ηead of the Federation of Greek Societies of Greater New York, Petros Galotoulas. (Photo by TNH/File)

The death of every Greek-American is an extremely unpleasant event for all of us. Those who ‘leave’ are sometimes known in our Community by their public involvement, by their contributions – with money or service – or through earning some distinction in the general public arena.

Very often we learn they have passed from this life only when their death is recorded by their relatives in the pages of The National Herald – where their names and memory remain forever.
Sometimes they affect the Community in positive ways, other times negatively – at least that is how they are perceived, rightly or wrongly.

In any case, at the end of the day their deaths are an issue that concerns us all. This is because we are all members of a large family. Of the Greek-American community.

In the last few days, two well-known Greek expatriates have passed away, after making abundant contributions to our Community. With their death, they leave a void.

The first to ‘leave’ was the former bishop of Apamea Vikentios, who together with the former Metropolitan of Tyana Paisios – they were known as the ‘Paisios/Vikentios duo’ – founded, out of nowhere, an ecclesiastical empire centered on the church of St. Irene Chrysovalantou in Astoria, which extended into Brooklyn, Long Island, and other cities in the United States.

They had strong personalities – Paisios/Vikentios – and were well-spoken. And due to the fact that they used the Greek language exclusively in their churches, at the height of their glory, they attracted thousands of expatriates.

Their course, however, was adventurous, to say the least. They scandalized a lot of people. Nevertheless, no one can deny that they left their mark on the Greek-American community, that they placed some bricks in the Community edifice.

Eventually, the ecclesiastical colossus they created was absorbed by the Ecumenical Patriarchate in April 1998. Later, they were defrocked, due to known facts – in the case of Vikentios, the charge was disobedience.

Vikentios died poor. He did not even leave money for his funeral.

This is something that rarely, if ever, happens to senior clergy.

So while Vikentios may have made mistakes, greed was not the issue. Quite the contrary.

God forgive him.

The second well-known expatriate who ‘left’ us this week was Petros Galatoulas. A dynamic energetic personality, who contributed much out of a strong sense of duty to our Community and to Greece.

Petros devoted almost 30 years of his life to the cause of the Federation of Greek Societies of Greater New York, which he served zealously. This was demonstrated by his hard work related to the organization of many Greek parades on Fifth Avenue.

In recent years the rivalries that developed in the Federation led to its becoming eventually discredited. They took the form of a personal vendetta and reached unacceptable levels.

Serious accusations were made, without the presence of substantial evidence to back them up, as there should have been, resulting in an atmosphere of uncertainty and suspicion. The ultimate goal of the attacks was sheer character assassination.

In the end, as expected, no one comes out of this story unscathed.

And that is a tragedy because it did not have to be this way. We hope that a soul searching from all sides will help to avoid similar situations in the future.
Petros’ absence from the Federation, at least in the short term, will be felt.

And while none of us are irreplaceable, some dedicated people to a cause, like Petros Galatoulas, are not easy to replace.

My warmest condolences to his family.

Rest in peace!

RELATED

Columnists
Greek-American Stories: Doctor’s Orders

The subject around the table at Dixon’s that Sunday was about weight – Yiannis weight.

Editorial
Ideas for Building on the Success of Mitsotakis’ Visit
Columnists
Ukraine is Not the New Cold War; Don’t Get Distracted

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Speaks, Is Honored at Boston College Graduation

BOSTON – Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis was the keynote speaker at the 146th commencement ceremony of Boston College, where he was awarded an honorary doctorate.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings