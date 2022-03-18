Video Captures Cries for Help as Greek-American Irene Spantopanagos Murdered

VIDEO

NEW YORK – A shocking video has been released in which the cries for help and the cries of despair of the 29-year-old Greek-American Irene Spantopanagos are heard, as her 34-year-old estranged husband Vincent Maiolica brutally murdered her inside her home in Massapequa, Long Island, where she lived with 17-month-old daughter Alessia.

The Greek community in the United States and in Tilos was shocked by the tragedy as Spantopanagos, an only child, had roots from the Dodecanese island.

According to the local media, the tragedy unfolded on March 12. Video from a security camera next door has been circulating on social media in which the cries for help of the 29-year-old are heard, at the time of the stabbing by Maiolica. In the same video, the voice of a 22-year-old woman is also heard, who was also injured by the perpetrator, according to the media which noted that she was in a relationship with Maiolica, following the end of his marriage with the unfortunate Spantopanagos.

Neighbors who heard the two women calling for help, alerted the police, who arrived in minutes together with EMTs and found all three covered in blood.

According to the Nassau County Police Department (NCPD) investigators, the tragic event was a murder-suicide that left Spantopanagos dead and the 22-year-old woman and Maiolica both initially in critical condition. Maiolica later succumbed to his self-inflicted injuries as the NCPD said he was pronounced dead on March 14, Daily Voice reported on March 16. The 22-year-old is still hospitalized, fighting for her life. The motive for the murder-suicide is not yet known.

A GoFundMe page was organized by Areti Vlachos and her family for expenses and the immediate care of Irene’s daughter Alessia. Vlachos noted on the page: “Irene’s pure heart and personality touched all who were fortunate enough to know her. Thank you for the love and support you have shown to our family during this horrific time. We appreciate all the love and support that has been given to us. Please pray for all of Irene’s family and friends and especially for her baby girl.”

More information is available online: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-irene-spantopanagos.