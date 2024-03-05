x

March 5, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Politics

Victoria Nuland, Third-Highest Ranking US Diplomat and Critic of Russia’s War in Ukraine, Retiring

March 5, 2024
By Associated Press
Cyprus U.S
FILE - U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland talks to the media during a press conference after a meeting with Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victoria Nuland, the third-highest ranking U.S. diplomat and frequent target of criticism for her hawkish views on Russia and its actions in Ukraine, will leave her post this month, the State Department said Tuesday.

Nuland, a career foreign service officer who served as Assistant Secretary of State for Europe during the Obama administration but retired after Donald Trump was elected president, returned to government as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs in the Biden administration.

She had been a candidate to succeed Wendy Sherman as deputy Secretary of State and had served as acting deputy since Sherman’s retirement seven months ago but lost an internal administration personnel battle when President Joe Biden nominated Kurt Campbell to the no. 2 spot. Campbell took office last month.

Nuland had served at the U.S. embassy in Moscow in the tumultuous 1990s and was in the city during the attempted coup against former Russian President Boris Yeltsin.

She then became U.S. ambassador to NATO before being tapped to serve as the State Department spokeswoman under former Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton during President Barack Obama’s first term.

As the department spokeswoman and later as assistant Secretary of State for Europe, Nuland drew the ire of many Russian leaders for her outspoken defense of Ukraine, particularly after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has recalled on numerous times that when Nuland left the spokeswoman’s job during his tenure to become the top diplomat for Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov congratulated him for “getting rid of that woman.” Kerry said he replied to Lavrov that he didn’t get rid of her, “I promoted her.”

Current Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Nuland for her three and a half decades of public service and thanked her for her role in shaping U.S. policy around the world under six presidents and 10 secretaries of state.

“But it’s Toria’s leadership on Ukraine that diplomats and students of foreign policy will study for years to come,” Blinken said in a statement.

“Her efforts have been indispensable to confronting Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, marshaling a global coalition to ensure his strategic failure, and helping Ukraine work toward the day when it will be able to stand strongly on its own feet – democratically, economically, and militarily.”

Nuland will be replaced temporarily as under secretary by another career diplomat, John Bass, a former ambassador to Afghanistan who oversaw the U.S. withdrawal from the country. He is currently the undersecretary of state for management.


By MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

RELATED

Politics
US Sanctions Greece-Based Spyware Company Who Targeted American Journalists, Officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department announced Tuesday it has sanctioned two individuals and a Greece-based commercial spyware company headed by a former Israeli military officer that developed, operated and distributed technology used to target U.

Society
For Women’s History Month, a Look at Some Trailblazers in American Horticulture
Politics
Vice President Harris Hosts Israeli War Cabinet Member as the US Pushes to Get More Aid into Gaza

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The Heritage Greece Program, a Cultural and Educational Odyssey for Greek American, Canadian Students (Vid)

The Heritage Greece Program® (HG) is a two-week subsidized cultural and educational immersion odyssey for accomplished Greek American and Canadian college and graduate students who share their experiences with a peer group of exceptional students from the American College of Greece (ACG) in Athens, Greece or the American College of Thessaloniki (ACT) in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The Heritage Greece Program® (HG) is a two-week subsidized cultural and educational immersion odyssey for accomplished Greek American and Canadian college and graduate students who share their experiences with a peer group of exceptional students from the American College of Greece (ACG) in Athens, Greece or the American College of Thessaloniki (ACT) in Thessaloniki, Greece.

TIRANA — An Albanian court on Tuesday imprisoned a mayor from the country's Greek minority on vote-buying charges, a ruling that was expected to raise tensions with neighboring Greece.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victoria Nuland, the third-highest ranking U.

NEW YORK (AP) — Omar Tyree, author of such urban lit narratives as “Flyy Girl” and “The Last Street Novel," recently went to see the Oscar-nominated movie “American Fiction.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald