March 6, 2023

Victim of Tempi Train Crash Identified as 33-Year-Old from Bangladesh

March 6, 2023
FILE - Firefighters and rescuers collect a body after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

TEMPI – Greek authorities on Monday announced that they had positively identified the remains of one of the 57 victims of the Tempi train crash, a 33-year-old man from Bangladesh, after his family came forward via a lawyer. Until now, it had not been possible to identify his body as there had been no comparative DNA sample.

The 33-year-old was on board the IC-62 train to Thessaloniki when it crashed, according to the family’s lawyer, Thanassis Hatzakos. The remains found at the crash site were positively identified as being his a few hours ago, using DNA samples taken from a toothbrush in the victim’s residence.

The 33-year-old had been working in Greece for the last 10 years selling costume jewellery and had visited Athens for work. His disappearance was reported to the police by a friend who had known about the trip.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

