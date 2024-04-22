x

April 22, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Politics

Vice President Harris Announces Final Rules Mandating Minimum Standards for Nursing Home Staffing

April 22, 2024
By Associated Press
Election 2024-Harris
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 7, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Big Bend, Wis. Harris plans to return to Wisconsin next week for her third visit to the battleground state this year. President Joe Biden's campaign announced Thursday, April 18, that Harris plans to campaign in La Crosse on Monday at an event focused on abortion rights (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

The federal government is for the first time requiring nursing homes to have minimum staffing levels after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed grim realities in poorly staffed facilities for older and disabled Americans.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced the final rules on Monday before a trip to La Crosse, Wisconsin, where she will talk to nursing home care employees about their work. In the battleground state, Harris also will hold a campaign event focused on abortion rights.

President Joe Biden first announced his plan to set nursing home staffing levels in his 2022 State of the Union address, but his Democratic administration has taken longer to nail down a final rule as health care worker shortages plague the industry. Current law only requires that nursing homes have “sufficient” staffing, leaving it up to states for interpretation.

The new rules implement a minimum number of hours that staff members spend with residents. They also require a registered nurse to be available around the clock at the facilities, which are home to about 1.2 million people. The rules dictate that 80% of Medicaid payments for home care providers go to workers’ wages.

Allies of older adults have sought the regulation for decades, but the rules will most certainly draw pushback from the nursing home industry.

The nursing home care event will mark Harris’ third visit to the battleground state this year and is part of Biden’s push to earn the support of union workers. Republican challenger Donald Trump made inroads with blue-collar workers in his 2016 victory. Biden regularly calls himself the “most pro-union” president in history and has received endorsements from leading labor groups such as the AFL-CIO, the American Federation of Teachers and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Harris will gather nursing home care workers at an event Monday joined by Chiquita Brooks-Lasure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and April Verrett, secretary-treasurer of the Service Employees International Union.

The coronavirus pandemic, which claimed more than 167,000 nursing home residents in the U.S., exposed the poor staffing levels at the facilities and led many workers to leave the industry. Advocates for the elderly and disabled reported residents who were neglected, going without meals and water or kept in soiled diapers for too long. Experts said staffing levels are the most important marker for quality of care.

The new rules call for staffing equivalent to 3.48 hours per resident per day, just over half an hour of it coming from registered nurses. The government said that means a facility with 100 residents would need two or three registered nurses and 10 or 11 nurse aides as well as two additional nurse staff per shift to meet the new standards.

The average U.S. nursing home already has overall caregiver staffing of about 3.6 hours per resident per day, including RN staffing just above the half-hour mark, but the government said a majority of the country’s roughly 15,000 nursing homes would have to add staff under the new regulation.

The new thresholds are still lower than those that had long been eyed by advocates after a landmark 2001 study funded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, recommended an average of 4.1 hours of nursing care per resident daily.

The government will allow the rules to be introduced in phases with longer timeframes for nursing homes in rural communities and temporary exemptions for places with workforce shortages.

When the rules were first proposed last year, the American Health Care Association, which lobbies for care facilities, rejected the changes. The association’s president, Mark Parkinson, a former governor of Kansas, called the rules “unfathomable,” saying he was hoping to convince the administration to never finalize the rule.


By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press

RELATED

Society
From Sin City to the City of Angels, Building Starts on High-Speed Rail Line

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Work is set to begin Monday on a $12 billion high-speed passenger rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area, with officials projecting millions of ticket-buyers will be boarding trains by 2028.

Politics
Trump Tried to ‘Corrupt’ the 2016 Election, Prosecutor Alleges as Hush Money Trial Gets Underway
Society
With Homelessness on the Rise, the Supreme Court will Weigh Bans on Sleeping Outdoors

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

A Palestinian Baby in Gaza is Born an Orphan in an Urgent Cesarean Section after an Israeli Strike

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Sabreen Jouda came into the world seconds after her mother left it.

ATHENS - Almost nine years after being on the brink of being pushed out of the Eurozone and its economy shrinking 25 percent, Greece’s unlikely comeback is continuing, with a 3 percent growth forecast for 2024.

STATEN ISLAND – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America made a pastoral visit to the packed Church of Holly Trinity/St.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lake sturgeon don't need Endangered Species Act protections, federal wildlife officials announced Monday, saying that stocking programs have helped the prehistoric fish return to areas where they had vanished.

The federal government is for the first time requiring nursing homes to have minimum staffing levels after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed grim realities in poorly staffed facilities for older and disabled Americans.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.