x

May 30, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

General News

Veterans of Foreign Wars Eleftheria Post #6633 Commemorates Memorial Day

May 30, 2023
By The National Herald
ELEFTHERIA VFW Post Memorial Day DSC_4938
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Eleftheria Post #6633 of Upper Darby, PA, continued to observe Memorial Day as it has since 1946 at Fernwood Cemetery in Lansdowne PA. Photo: Steve Lambrou

LANSDOWNE, PA – Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Eleftheria Post #6633 of Upper Darby, PA, continued to observe Memorial Day as it has since 1946 at Fernwood Cemetery in Lansdowne. The tradition has its roots at Evangelismos Greek Orthodox Church, once in Philadelphia, now in Elkins Park, PA. The commemoration is one of the longest-running events in the Greek-American community of Philadelphia.

Although the number of living members continues to decline, they keep the Memorial Day services alive. Fr. Christ Kontos, along with the members of VFW Eleftheria Post, participated in the event on May 29 at Fernwood Cemetery.

In honor of Memorial Day, members of the organization gathered and commemorated those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom by reading the names of their deceased.

Most of the members are World War II veterans, though Eleftheria Post 6633 has members from all over the Delaware Valley who fought in all wars. They are the only known, Greek-American VFW post in the country.

Eleftheria Post 6633, besides being a VFW organization, also sponsors various social and philanthropic events including scholarships given out annually.

RELATED

General News
Diaspora Registered in Special Electoral Rolls Votes in Greek Elections on June 24

ATHENS – On Saturday, June 24, one day before the official date of the national elections that will be held in Greece on June 25, expatriates everywhere who are registered in the special electoral rolls and have the right to vote from their place of residence will go to the polls.

Associations
Remember & Honor: AHEPA Honors Memorial Day 2023
Worldwide
A New Asian Diaspora Digital Storytelling Initiative Launches with Support from SNF

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.