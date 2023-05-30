Veterans of Foreign Wars Eleftheria Post #6633 Commemorates Memorial Day

General News

LANSDOWNE, PA – Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Eleftheria Post #6633 of Upper Darby, PA, continued to observe Memorial Day as it has since 1946 at Fernwood Cemetery in Lansdowne. The tradition has its roots at Evangelismos Greek Orthodox Church, once in Philadelphia, now in Elkins Park, PA. The commemoration is one of the longest-running events in the Greek-American community of Philadelphia.

Although the number of living members continues to decline, they keep the Memorial Day services alive. Fr. Christ Kontos, along with the members of VFW Eleftheria Post, participated in the event on May 29 at Fernwood Cemetery.

In honor of Memorial Day, members of the organization gathered and commemorated those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom by reading the names of their deceased.

Most of the members are World War II veterans, though Eleftheria Post 6633 has members from all over the Delaware Valley who fought in all wars. They are the only known, Greek-American VFW post in the country.

Eleftheria Post 6633, besides being a VFW organization, also sponsors various social and philanthropic events including scholarships given out annually.