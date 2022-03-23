Vergos Auctions: “The Ultimate Destination” for Greek and Philhellenic Art Collectors

Arts

Whether one is searching for a masterpiece of an internationally famous Greek painter or sculptor, a unique item of historic value, or even a rare manuscript of one of the iconic Greek poets, Vergos Auctions’ highly experienced team can provide it.

With more than 200 auctions and 5,000 of works of art sold, the leading auction house in Greece counts over 30 years of experience in 19th and 20th century works of fine art, rare books, manuscripts and maps, Philhellenic items, and popular art of Greek interest.

Over the years Vergos Auctions has established a reputation as the ‘experts’ in Greek and Philhellenic art, widely supported by the trust of Greek art lovers, collectors, academic foundations, and cultural institutions from around the world.

Takis Vassilakis, Chryssa, Jannis Kounellis, Stephen Antonakos, Yannis Gaitis, Diamantis Diamantopoulos, Nikos Engonopoulos, Vlassis Caniaris, Makis Theofilaktopoulos, Thanos Tsingos, Fotis Kontoglou, Dimitris Mytaras, Pavlos, Jannis Spyropoulos, Theodoros Stamos, Panayiotis Tetsis, Giannis Tsarouhis, Costas Tsoclis, and Alecos Fassianos are only few of the renowned artists whose works have been successfully sold through Vergos Auctions.

In 2021 Vergos established a national record price and one of the top five hammer prices worldwide for Constantin Parthenis’ masterpiece ‘The Glorification of Beauty.’ In the same year Vergos established a national record price for a sculpture belonging to the ‘Signals’ series of the pioneering artist Takis Vassilakis, as well as a national record price for the ‘Ikonostasi’ of Stephen Antonakos.

Vergos Auctions is the first auction house in Greece to establish a Philhellenic Art Department. Through the years documents of great historical significance and cultural value have been auctioned, including ‘The Oath” of Theodoros Kolokotronis, the golden snuffbox of Ioannis Kapodistrias, Rigas Ferraios’ ‘Charta’, and handwritten poems by Κonstantine P. Κavafis and Odysseas Elytis.

In addition to the live auctions taking place in Athens, Vergos is also actively engaging in online auctions, making the participation process from any place in the world easier than ever before. With a bespoke personalized approach to buying and selling, Vergos Auctions can provide professional advice and guidance to anyone interested in starting or enriching their collection of Greek items with great artistic, cultural, and historical value.

For further information on upcoming auctions, please visit www.vergosauctions.com.