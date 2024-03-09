VERGOS Auctions 35th Anniversary: A Journey into the World of Art and Collectibles

Culture

ATHENS – The year 2024 marks a milestone for VERGOS Auctions as it commemorates the 35th anniversary since its establishment. VERGOS Auctions is the leading auction house in Greece not only for annual sales turnover but also in terms of the number of auctions realized and items sold since it initiated business. Today, the company is considered by collectors as the expert in fine arts, rare books, manuscripts, maps, and philhellenic items of Greek interest.

The Story at a Glance

Back in 1989, Petros Vergos founded the company in the center of Athens and at first, the primary business interest of the auction house was old books, engravings, and manuscripts of Greek origin, positioning the newly-established firm at the top of the secondary market. In 2000, the business expanded into the art market with paintings and works of art from Greek artists and artists from abroad whose works were inspired by Greece and its culture. Soon after, the company managed to reach the leading position in the Greek auction market in this category as well. In the following years, VERGOS Auctions was the first to establish a dedicated Philhellenic Department while jewelry and diamonds were also launched as a new auction category.

Ten years ago, in 2014, Petros’ son, Andreas took over the management of the company and since then, the historic auction house has undergone a successful restructuring plan, focusing in operations and commercial reorganization as well as technological update.

Andreas leads a highly experienced team of Greek art and history specialists and has successfully transformed the company into a dynamic, flexible, and technologically-advanced auction house.

The rapid growth was followed by a significant increase in annual sales (they have more than tripled over the last decade) while the already prestigious clientele comprising of world class collectors, museums, universities, and other institutions has expanded outside the borders of Greece, making Hellenic art and history accessible worldwide. In this transformative process, the heritage and core values of VERGOS Auctions have been treated with great respect and still prevail in all aspects of the company.

World Records and More

It is very difficult to find a name of a famous Greek artist or even poet or author of the 19th and 20th century that has not been listed in one of the auctions that have been held over a period of 35 years. Fotis Kontoglou, Konstantinos Parthenis, Konstantinos Volanakis, Theofilos, Theodoros Vryzakis, Nikiforos Lytras, Takis, Chryssa, Jannis Kounellis, Pavlos, Stephen Antonakos, Yannis Gaitis, Diamantis Diamantopoulos, Nikos Engonopoulos, Vlassis Caniaris, Makis Theofilaktopoulos, Thanos Tsingos, Dimitris Mytaras, Jannis Spyropoulos, Theodoros Stamos, Panayiotis Tetsis, Yannis Tsarouchis, Costas Tsoclis, Alecos Fassianos are only few of the renowned artists whose works have been sold through VERGOS auctions.

VERGOS Auctions also sells objects of great importance for the history and cultural heritage of Greece that used to belong to prominent personalities such as Theodoros Kolokotronis, Ioannis Kapodistrias, Rigas Ferraios, Markos Botsaris, Dionysios Solomos, George Seferis, Constantine P. Κavafy, and Odysseas Elytis, among others.

The world records in selling prices for some of the Masters of Greek painting such as Konstantinos Parthenis and Yannis Tsarouchis are highly valued achievements of the auction house. They not only bring pride to the company but to the Greek art community as a whole.

Art and Philanthropy

Placing Art as the main pillar of its corporate social responsibility, VERGOS Auctions has successfully organized several charity auctions raising significant funds to support the work of well-established NGO’s such as Cerebral Palsy Greece/Open Door. Emphasis is placed on vulnerable groups and children, as well as on the promotion and preservation of the Greek cultural heritage.

In addition, guided student tours are organized at each major exhibition of VERGOS Auctions, bringing youth closer to Greek art masterpieces. All the exhibitions are open to the public, giving visitors the opportunity to admire works of art that are mostly found in private collections. VERGOS Auctions is also frequently involved in actions of cultural interest such as sponsoring art albums and catalogues, museum exhibitions, among others.

To celebrate its 35th Anniversary VERGOS Auctions has organized a number of events and other activities that will unwind from May until the end of the year with the kick off at the masterpieces auction to be held in the Zappeion this June. More events will take place in the following months marking 2024 as an unforgettable year in the long history of VERGOS Auctions.

To stay informed on upcoming auctions and events and to subscribe to the newsletter please visit: www.vergosauctions.com.