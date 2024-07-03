x

July 3, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 82ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Culture

Venus in Fur’ by David Ives at Theatre Of The No in Athens through Aug. 5

July 3, 2024
By The National Herald
Venus in Fur IMG_5146
Amaryllis Asimakopoulou and Dirk Sikorski star in ‘Venus in Fur’ by David Ives, directed by Racha Gabriel at the Theatre Of The No in Athens. Photo: Nikos Pagonakis

ATHENS – The Theatre Of The No, Athens’ first English-speaking theater, presents the iconic play ‘Venus in Fur’ by David Ives, based on the novel by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, directed by Racha Gabriel. This masterpiece, which has seen immense success in America and Europe, impresses with its skillful blend of drama and dark comedy, seduction and kink, desire and deception, highlighting the intense erotic tensions and power games between the sexes. A smash Broadway hit, it was hailed by the New York Times as “seriously smart and very funny.” The show premiered on June 28 and runs through August 5.

Is submission pleasurable? This provocative question permeates David Ives’ work. And if it is, who determines the roles of the perpetrator and the victim, which constantly interchange? The story unfolds in an audition room, where the ambitious playwright Thomas, adapting and directing Masoch’s play, is desperately searching for the right lead actress. Disappointed and anxious, fearing he won’t find an actress good enough for the leading role, he reluctantly agrees to see the late-arriving Vanda.

An enigmatic actress, Vanda, with her charismatic presence, draws Thomas into a dangerous game of power and sexual submission, raising questions about her true identity and the reasons for her visit to the arrogant director. ‘Venus in Fur’ turns into a play within a play, and the audience is caught between what is ‘real’ and what is ‘acted.’ Lines are blurred as actress and director become the characters of the play, creating a mesmerizing and thought-provoking experience.

With this captivating psychological drama, we invite the audience on a unique and daring journey into the world of human relationships and sexual power.

Background: Theatre Of The No which opened its doors on April 18, 2024, with Samuel Beckett’s ‘Waiting For Godot,’ is dedicated to embracing diversity and creativity. They welcome new writers and creators from Greece and around the world to share their voices on stage. Their programming includes a wide range of genres and styles, from thought-provoking dramas to avant-garde experiments, encompassing Modernist, Absurdist, and Experimental Theatre, as well as Music, Poetry, and Performance Art.

Performances are in English and run through August 5 every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 8 PM.

Production Details:

Text: David Ives

Director: Racha Gabriel

Cast: Amaryllis Asimakopoulou, Dirk Sikorski

Production Assistant: David Rawstron

Lighting: Fernanda Balcells

Sets and Costumes: Dimitris Mellos

Photography and Video: Nikos Pagonakis

Communication and Public Relations: Eleftheria Sakareli

Production: FAIL BETTER PRODUCTIONS

Duration: 90 minutes

Tickets are €15, available online: https://www.more.com/theater/venusinfur/.

Rush discount available with 20 tickets at a special price of €5 at the theater box office, required arrival time by 8 PM.

Theatre Of The No is located at Konstantinou Palaiologou 3 in Athens.

More information is available by phone: +306946851001, Theatre landline: +302105245974, and online: https://theatreoftheno.com/.

Follow on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/TheatreoftheNO

https://www.instagram.com/theatreoftheno/

RELATED

General News
Philoptochos Society Hosts Agape Awards Breakfast

SAN DIEGO – The Agape Awards were established by the Philoptochos Society in 2008 to honor nine outstanding women – one from each Metropolis – for their philanthropic efforts during the National Philoptochos Convention that is held simultaneously with the biennial Clergy-Laity Congress.

Church
Moonlight on the Midway’ Clergy-Laity Congress Welcome Dinner
General News
Blessing of the Water and Keynote by Elpidophoros Opens the 47th Clergy-Laity Congress

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Hurricane Beryl Rips Through Open Waters after Devastating the Southeast Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least two people.

ATHENS, Greece  — Greece's governing center-right party on Wednesday booted out a lawmaker and former minister who allegedly manhandled an airport worker who wouldn't let him board a domestic flight he'd turned up late for.

OROVILLE, Calif. — Firefighters lined roads to keep flames from reaching homes as helicopters dropped water on a growing wildfire Wednesday in Northern California that has forced at least 13,000 people to evacuate, with another day of extreme heat expected.

JERUSALEM  — Israel has approved the largest seizure of land in the occupied West Bank in over three decades, a settlement tracking group said Wednesday, a move that is likely to worsen already soaring tensions linked to the war in Gaza.

ATHENS – The Theatre Of The No, Athens' first English-speaking theater, presents the iconic play ‘Venus in Fur’ by David Ives, based on the novel by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, directed by Racha Gabriel.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.