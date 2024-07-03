Venus in Fur’ by David Ives at Theatre Of The No in Athens through Aug. 5

Culture

Amaryllis Asimakopoulou and Dirk Sikorski star in ‘Venus in Fur’ by David Ives, directed by Racha Gabriel at the Theatre Of The No in Athens. Photo: Nikos Pagonakis

ATHENS – The Theatre Of The No, Athens’ first English-speaking theater, presents the iconic play ‘Venus in Fur’ by David Ives, based on the novel by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, directed by Racha Gabriel. This masterpiece, which has seen immense success in America and Europe, impresses with its skillful blend of drama and dark comedy, seduction and kink, desire and deception, highlighting the intense erotic tensions and power games between the sexes. A smash Broadway hit, it was hailed by the New York Times as “seriously smart and very funny.” The show premiered on June 28 and runs through August 5.

Is submission pleasurable? This provocative question permeates David Ives’ work. And if it is, who determines the roles of the perpetrator and the victim, which constantly interchange? The story unfolds in an audition room, where the ambitious playwright Thomas, adapting and directing Masoch’s play, is desperately searching for the right lead actress. Disappointed and anxious, fearing he won’t find an actress good enough for the leading role, he reluctantly agrees to see the late-arriving Vanda.

An enigmatic actress, Vanda, with her charismatic presence, draws Thomas into a dangerous game of power and sexual submission, raising questions about her true identity and the reasons for her visit to the arrogant director. ‘Venus in Fur’ turns into a play within a play, and the audience is caught between what is ‘real’ and what is ‘acted.’ Lines are blurred as actress and director become the characters of the play, creating a mesmerizing and thought-provoking experience.

With this captivating psychological drama, we invite the audience on a unique and daring journey into the world of human relationships and sexual power.

Background: Theatre Of The No which opened its doors on April 18, 2024, with Samuel Beckett’s ‘Waiting For Godot,’ is dedicated to embracing diversity and creativity. They welcome new writers and creators from Greece and around the world to share their voices on stage. Their programming includes a wide range of genres and styles, from thought-provoking dramas to avant-garde experiments, encompassing Modernist, Absurdist, and Experimental Theatre, as well as Music, Poetry, and Performance Art.

Performances are in English and run through August 5 every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 8 PM.

Production Details:

Text: David Ives

Director: Racha Gabriel

Cast: Amaryllis Asimakopoulou, Dirk Sikorski

Production Assistant: David Rawstron

Lighting: Fernanda Balcells

Sets and Costumes: Dimitris Mellos

Photography and Video: Nikos Pagonakis

Communication and Public Relations: Eleftheria Sakareli

Production: FAIL BETTER PRODUCTIONS

Duration: 90 minutes

Tickets are €15, available online: https://www.more.com/theater/venusinfur/.

Rush discount available with 20 tickets at a special price of €5 at the theater box office, required arrival time by 8 PM.

Theatre Of The No is located at Konstantinou Palaiologou 3 in Athens.

More information is available by phone: +306946851001, Theatre landline: +302105245974, and online: https://theatreoftheno.com/.

Follow on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/TheatreoftheNO

https://www.instagram.com/theatreoftheno/