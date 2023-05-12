Venue Chaos Ends for Greek Cup Final as Volos is Chosen to Host

SPORTS

VOLOS – The debate surrounding the venue for the Greek Cup final between PAOK and AEK came to a conclusion on Friday (5/12) with the definitive decision from the Executive Committee of the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) to hold the match at the Panthessaliko Stadium in Volos on Wednesday (5/24) at 1:00 PM New York time. After considering various stadiums in Greece and Europe, EPO ultimately selected Panthessaliko, which fully complies with the Cup regulations. It is important to highlight that prior to the committee’s decision, Mayor Achilleas Beos of Volos sent a letter to EPO, specifically addressed to Takis Baltakos, in which he retracted his previous decision and granted the Panthessaliko Stadium for the final. Earlier, Achilleas Beos had discussions with the owners of the two finalists, Dimitris Melissanidis and Ivan Savvidis, to give the “green light” for Panthessaliko.

It is worth noting that the highly anticipated game will be played behind closed doors, with each finalist receiving 20 invitations, while EPO will receive 50 for its sponsors. The Executive Committee of the Federation will also be in attendance, and the possibility of free entry for students up to 13 years old is being considered.

The decision faced opposition from EC members Koutsidis and Dimitriou, while Vangelis Marinakis was absent. Earlier, Marinakis had sent a letter to the Federation regarding the Cup final, demanding compliance with the regulations.

The final will be broadcasted by Cosmote TV, which holds the broadcasting rights for the event.

In the event that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the final cannot take place at the Panthessaliko Stadium on the designated date (24/5), it will be held in Elbasan, Albania. It is worth mentioning that the Executive Committee of EPO sought an alternative solution for the final venue, concerned about potential obstacles to its organization at Panthessaliko.

The letter from Achilleas Beos, in which he gives his approval for the final to be held at the Panthessaliko Stadium as published on “Volosday.gr,” is as follows:

“As a football stakeholder who loves and serves the sport for many years, I express my deep sorrow for the tragic mishandling by the responsible authorities regarding the organization of a top-level sports event, such as the Cup final, which instead of being a celebration and an opportunity for promotion and dissemination of our beloved sport, becomes yet another cause for its defamation and the degradation of its institutions.

With the amateurish, to put it mildly, handling that surprises the loyal public opinion, we have reached the tragic deadlock where it is not possible to hold the final in a stadium within the Greek territory!

Given this, and following private discussions with the owners of the two finalist teams, Mr. Melissanidis and Mr. Savvidis, whose concerns I understand, I have decided to revoke my decision of not granting the Panthessaliko Stadium for the Greek Cup final.

My hope and wish remain that at some point in this country, the obvious will be respected and the fans of the respective finalists will coexist in the stands, supporting their teams and enjoying the game of football. We all have an obligation to contribute towards that direction. Until then, the solution lies in holding double matches.”