Veneti Completes Acquisition of Dodoni Ice Cream

ATHENS – Veneti has fully acquired the ice cream maker Dodoni, following the buyout of its €40 million debt to banks and the purchase of all Dodoni Ice Creams’ stock by a foreign firm based in Cyprus. This acquisition comes after protracted negotiations with five financial institutions that had taken over Dodoni’s management.

The complex process required reaching agreements among seven different parties and addressing numerous challenges. With the buyout now completed, the company can begin its restructuring efforts.

Dodoni operates an ice cream production plant with 50 employees in Pallini, Attica. It boasts a network of 40 franchise outlets, sells packaged ice cream to selected supermarkets and bakeries, and maintains over 1,500 collaborations throughout Greece. In 2023, Dodoni’s turnover was €6,988,995.

Veneti, a well-known player in the Greek food industry, announced this acquisition as a strategic move to diversify and expand its product offerings. Veneti is renowned for its chain of bakeries and its commitment to high-quality products. This acquisition aligns with their vision to enhance their market presence and offer a wider range of products to their customers.

The acquisition of Dodoni is expected to strengthen Veneti’s position in the Greek market and provide new growth opportunities. The company aims to leverage Dodoni’s established brand and extensive distribution network to increase market share and drive revenue growth.