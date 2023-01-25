Vehicle Goes Crazy in Astoria – Injury to Woman, Damage to Homogeneous Shop

General News

Terror was spread by the uncontrolled speed of a vehicle on 30th Avenue in Astoria, which moved at breakneck speed on the sidewalk, causing injury to a passing woman as well as damage to the United Brothers Fruit Market store, owned by Athanasios Kurkoumelis.

According to an ABC report, it all happened at 1:30 p.m. Monday. It was the moment an out-of-control white Mercedez – Benz, which had presumably been targeted by conventional police vehicles, picked up speed and was on the sidewalk at the intersection of 33rd Street and 30th Avenue.

A woman was at the scene at the time, and she was able to get out of the path of the vehicle before it came toward her. The same was not the case with a second, who was swept away, the furious driver, however, ignoring her and fleeing. At the same time it had also struck United Brothers fruit and vegetable crates, which fell to the pavement.

Subsequently, the manager of the store, Ahmed Faid, called the authorities and, speaking to the ABC, said he saw two to three conventional police vehicles chasing the offender, but he had developed high speed.

As it turned out, the vehicle’s mad dash continued for about a mile, in what is now the Woodside district, when the driver crashed into a parked car and came to a halt. Shortly afterwards, he was arrested by the police, who are conducting an investigation into his general activities.

“What I saw today was truly something I have never seen in my life. I see the car right in front of me going about 90 miles per hour,” Kurkumelis said.

According to the same report, the woman who was injured was a regular customer of the store, who was immediately treated by the staff of an urgent care facility that happens to be housed near the scene. The injured woman was reportedly conscious and is expected to recover.