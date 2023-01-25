x

January 25, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

General News

Vehicle Goes Crazy in Astoria – Injury to Woman, Damage to Homogeneous Shop

January 25, 2023
By The National Herald
314967330_1086572818888397_8948181558609398625_n
(Photo: Facebook/United Brothers Fruit Market)

Terror was spread by the uncontrolled speed of a vehicle on 30th Avenue in Astoria, which moved at breakneck speed on the sidewalk, causing injury to a passing woman as well as damage to the United Brothers Fruit Market store, owned by Athanasios Kurkoumelis.

According to an ABC report, it all happened at 1:30 p.m. Monday. It was the moment an out-of-control white Mercedez – Benz, which had presumably been targeted by conventional police vehicles, picked up speed and was on the sidewalk at the intersection of 33rd Street and 30th Avenue.

A woman was at the scene at the time, and she was able to get out of the path of the vehicle before it came toward her. The same was not the case with a second, who was swept away, the furious driver, however, ignoring her and fleeing. At the same time it had also struck United Brothers fruit and vegetable crates, which fell to the pavement.

Subsequently, the manager of the store, Ahmed Faid, called the authorities and, speaking to the ABC, said he saw two to three conventional police vehicles chasing the offender, but he had developed high speed.
As it turned out, the vehicle’s mad dash continued for about a mile, in what is now the Woodside district, when the driver crashed into a parked car and came to a halt. Shortly afterwards, he was arrested by the police, who are conducting an investigation into his general activities.

“What I saw today was truly something I have never seen in my life. I see the car right in front of me going about 90 miles per hour,” Kurkumelis said.

According to the same report, the woman who was injured was a regular customer of the store, who was immediately treated by the staff of an urgent care facility that happens to be housed near the scene. The injured woman was reportedly conscious and is expected to recover.

RELATED

Church
IOCC’s Partnership with UMCOR Provides Ukrainians More Access to Services

BALTIMORE, MD – Working together to increase assistance to the people of Ukraine, both in and out of the country, International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) has been awarded $2.

General News
Fire Seriously Damages Saint Isidoros Greek Church in Bethpage, NY
Church
Ecumenical Prayer Service Held at St. Nicholas Church and National Shrine WTC

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

7 Dead as California Mourns 3rd Mass Killing in 8 Days (Video)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations.

Terror was spread by the uncontrolled speed of a vehicle on 30th Avenue in Astoria, which moved at breakneck speed on the sidewalk, causing injury to a passing woman as well as damage to the United Brothers Fruit Market store, owned by Athanasios Kurkoumelis.

WASHINGTON — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications.

ATHENS - More than 1.7 million pensioners will see their pensions rise by 7.

BLANTYRE, Malawi — Malawi’s cholera outbreak has claimed more than 1,000 lives, according to the country’s health minister, who warned that some cultural beliefs and hostility toward health workers were slowing efforts to curb infections.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.