November 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Food

Vegetables with Tahini to Enjoy This Time of Year

November 13, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
cleo-stracuzza-veggies with tahini dip-unsplash
Vegetables served with tahini dip. (Photo by cleo stracuzza, via Unsplash)

The fall is a great season to enjoy root vegetables as a side dish or a vegetarian main course. Try the following recipes which feature tahini as a sauce or dip to add the rich flavor of toasted sesame to cooked or raw vegetables.

 

Steamed Sweet Potatoes with Tahini Sauce

 

2 1/2 pounds (4 medium) sweet potatoes, washed

For the tahini sauce

1/2 cup tahini

1-2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 freshly squeezed lemon

1/4 to 1/2 cup water, or more as needed

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper

1-2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

Over high heat, bring a few inches of water to a boil in a large pot fitted with a steamer basket or a footed colander. Place the sweet potatoes in the steamer. Cover, reduce heat to medium, and steam until the sweet potatoes are completely tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Use a skewer or knife to check doneness. The sweet potatoes should be soft all the way through.

To make the tahini sauce, in the bowl of a food processor or in a blender, mix the tahini, crushed garlic cloves, as much of the juice of the freshly squeezed lemon as preferred, and the water until creamy. Add salt and pepper to taste. If the sauce is too thick, add a little water to dilute it to the desired consistency. Stir in the olive oil and taste to check the seasoning. Drizzle with additional olive oil, if preferred.

Using tongs, place the cooked sweet potatoes on a large plate or serving platter, split them in half lengthwise and season with salt to taste. Drizzle with some of the tahini sauce and serve immediately. Add additional lemon, if preferred.

The tahini sauce may also be served with toasted pita triangles, slices of bread and/or fresh vegetable sticks as a dip or as a topping for sandwiches.

 

Roasted Root Vegetables with Tahini Sauce

 

5-6 small to medium Yukon gold potatoes, halved or quartered depending on size

5 carrots, peeled and chopped

4 medium parsnips, peeled and chopped

2 medium turnips, chopped

2 medium red onions, cut in half

1/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 large sprigs fresh rosemary or 1 tablespoon dry rosemary

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Rinse the vegetables thoroughly in cool water, especially those that will not be peeled before cooking. Chop the vegetables into  similarly sized pieces to ensure that they cook at about the same rate. Place the vegetables in a large roasting pan and toss with the olive oil, rosemary, salt and pepper until evenly coated. Spread the vegetables out in the pan to form a single layer as much as possible and roast in the preheated oven for about an hour and fifteen minutes or until the vegetables are tender, stirring about half way through the cooking process. If some vegetables are roasting faster than others, remove them from the pan and continue cooking the rest of the vegetables. Serve immediately with a drizzle of the tahini sauce from the above recipe.

Roasted root vegetables. (Photo by Christina Rumpf, via Unsplash)

Tahini Dip with Herbs

 

1/2 cup fresh dill

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice, or more to taste

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup tahini

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

Greek sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Assorted veggies for dipping

In the bowl of a food processor or in a blender, process the dill, mint, parsley, lemon juice, and garlic until finely chopped. With the food processor or blender running, slowly add the olive oil. Add the tahini, yogurt, salt and pepper, and pulse until combined.

Transfer to a serving bowl and serve with assorted veggies such as carrots, celery, zucchini, and red bell peppers cut into sticks, sliced radishes, and cherry tomatoes.

Video

