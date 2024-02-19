Vegan Culinary Ingenuity at Apanemi Restaurant – Theoxenia Mykonos

Food

Chef Yannis Baxevanis and one of the dishes at Apanemi Restaurant at Theoxenia Mykonos. (Photo: Courtesy of Apanemi Mykonos Theoxenia)

ATHENS – Dynamic chef duo Jerome Serres and Yiannis Baxevanis unleash a season of culinary magic at Apanemi restaurant in Mykonos’ Theoxenia hotel, with their a la carte and Mediterranean degustation menus including, for the first time, a vegan haute cuisine option.

Apanemi, the epitome of gastronomic excellence in Mykonos, continues the culinary collaboration that promises to redefine the boundaries of Mediterranean, green and Greek-essence cuisine. Celebrated chefs Jerome Serres and Yiannis Baxevanis will be curating unforgettable dining experiences at Apanemi, bringing forth a symphony of flavors that will take patrons on a wild journey through the heart of Greek and French culinary traditions.

Alongside the Apanemi signature meat and fish dishes, this season the delectable organic vegan menu will offer a tantalizing taste of the wild side of Mediterranean cuisine. Elevating Myconian dining further, the chefs’ haute cuisine vegan plates showcase their commitment to innovation, sustainability and health-conscious dining.

With a trail of Michelin stars, Serres is renowned for his culinary philosophy revolving around seasonality, incorporating zesty citrus aromas and infusions into his creations. He warmly embraces the Mediterranean Greek essence philosophy that imbues the Theoxenia hotel which houses Apanemi. Serres replaces butter with extra virgin olive oil and sources the freshest local island ingredients for a fusion of flavors that is as wholesome as it is delicious.

Known as the ‘Magician of Aromatic Herbs,’ Yiannis Baxevanis is a custodian of traditional Greek cuisine. His culinary expertise stems from a deep understanding of culinary secrets and traditions passed down through generations. Baxevanis’ commitment to sourcing locally, collaborating with regional producers, and using indigenous herbs has elevated Greek cuisine to unparalleled heights.

The dynamic duo’s curated menus and signature dishes have come to life under the skilled hands of accomplished chef Antonia Konomi with over two decades of experience. Working closely with chefs Serres and Baxevanis for the past seven years, she brings a fresh perspective and unbridled passion for locally-sourced green and sustainable ingredients. Her personal visits to local farms ensure the inclusion of wild sea fennel, nettles, and foraged greens in the dishes, infusing greenness and originality into beloved recipes.

Set against the backdrop of the legendary Mykonos windmills and the Church of St. Charalambos, Apanemi’s stunning views, coupled with these inventive culinary creations and wine pairings are sure to create an ambiance that will be purely extraordinary.

About the Exclusive Collection by Louis Hotels

With 79 years in the hospitality industry, Louis Hotels has expanded with the introduction of the Exclusive Collection, in response to the emerging industry trends and market demands. This meticulously curated selection of distinct properties in Greece, are all perfected for an elevated travel experience. Travelers are immersed in understated elegance, distinctive design, slow living, Greek-essence and bespoke services, all crafted with a commitment to sustainability and showcasing one-of-a-kind local cuisine, wellbeing, and local experiences.

About Apanemi

Apanemi is a premier haute cuisine dining destination within Theoxenia hotel Mykonos, known for its commitment to culinary excellence and dedication to sourcing the finest local ingredients. With a panoramic view of the iconic windmills and a team of culinary maestros, Apanemi offers a dining experience that is a feast for the senses.